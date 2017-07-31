Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Rohr says Iwobi deserves Super Eagles call-up for Cameroon game

Alex Iwobi Arsenal star impresses Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr

Rohr believes Iwobi deserves a call-up for the Super Eagles double header against Cameroon following his pre-season performances for Arsenal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi impressed in Arsenal's pre-season games (Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi Nigeria international scores as Arsenal stun Bayern on penalties in Shanghai
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star in Arsenal’s pre-season squad, Akpom, Nwakali dropped
Pulse List Alex Iwobi and other African players to watch at International Champions Cup
Premier League Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Ndidi clash in opening fixture
Alex Iwobi Nigerian star gets an assist in Arsenal’s first pre-season game
Alex Iwobi Nigerian absent as Arsenal resume pre-season training
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star reveals why he chose Nigeria over England
Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in pre-season win
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has impressed Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr with his performances in the Emirates Cup.

Iwobi played in two of Arsenal’s Emirates Cup games, starting the first where he scored in the 5-2 win over Benfica on Saturday, July 29.

He was introduced in the second half of Arsenal’s second game in the pre-season tournament but could not score as the Gunners fell 2-1.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi played in all Arsenal's pre-season games (Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Iwobi scores as Arsenal beat Bayern Munich in pre-season

With these performances for Arsenal, Rohr believes Iwobi deserves a call-up for the Super Eagles double header against Cameroon.

“I want all my players to have to up their game to at least Iwobi level during this preseason to merit an invitation for the World Cup clash with Cameroon,” Rohr told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website.

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr says he will only invite players base on pre-season form (Alain Bourdaux/Icon Spor)

 

The season starts on August 11 in Europe and there won’t be enough time to assess the players based on league form.

“I will have to rely mainly on the preseason form to select players who will feature against Cameroon. So I expect my players to be firing at full cylinder ahead of the season to get a call-up."

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi is expected to be in Super Eagles squad for the double header against Cameroon (Reuters)

ALSO READ: Iwobi reveals why he chose Nigeria

Iwobi was heavily involved in Arsenal’s pre-season games, also playing in a couple of games during their tour of China.

The 21-year-old is expected to part of the Super Eagles team that will play Cameroon in a double header next month in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in...bullet

Football

John Mikel Obi
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain declares himself fit for Cameroon
Amaju Pinnick
Amaju Pinnick NFF boss could be appointed Vice-President of CAF
Sergio Ramos lift Real Madrid's 12th Champions League
Pulse Mid-Year Review Biggest moments in football so far in 2017
Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho Midfielder has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to leave for Barcelona