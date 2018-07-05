Pulse.ng logo
Rohr did not know Mikel’s father was kidnapped before Argentina clash

Gernot Rohr Super Eagles coach says he did not know Mikel's father was kidnapped before the Argentina clash

Rohr reveals Mikel made the decision to play against Argentina without informing him his father was kidnapped.

  • Published:
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he did not know Mikel Obi's father was kidnapped before their final Group D clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he did not know Mikel Obi’s father was kidnapped before their final Group D clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.

Mikel revealed that information got to him hours before Nigeria’s important game against Argentina, on Tuesday, June 26 but chose to play in the encounter.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of $28,000 from Mikel and he was not to report to any authority before Pa Michael will be released.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped. play Mikel Obi played all 90 minutes in the game against Argentina (Independent)

In a report by Kwese ESPN Rohr revealed that he had no idea what his captain was going through before the Argentina game.

Mikel Obi stats

He said, “I was very surprised to hear this.

“I did not know about it because he did not tell me.

“But it shows that he has a good mental strength to be able to play in this situation. He is a real leader.”

Rohr reveals Mikel may still have played even if he knew his father was kidnapped

When asked if he would have allowed Mikel take part in the game if he was aware of the incident, Rohr revealed it would have been a decision he would have let the Tianjin TEDA midfielder make.

Mikel John Obi and Gernot Rohr play Mikel did not disclose to Rohr that his father was kidnapped four hours before the Argentina clash (Twitter/Super Eagles)

He said, “If I know about it, I would let him decide. No pressure.

“I have full confidence in him to make the best decision for himself, his family and his country.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stats

“It is shocking that such a thing happens to anybody. And to somebody who represents his country.”

Mikel has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for their role in rescuing his father on Monday, June 2.

