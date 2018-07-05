news

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he did not know Mikel Obi’s father was kidnapped before their final Group D clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina.

Mikel revealed that information got to him hours before Nigeria’s important game against Argentina , on Tuesday, June 26 but chose to play in the encounter.

The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of $28,000 from Mikel and he was not to report to any authority before Pa Michael will be released.

In a report by Kwese ESPN Rohr revealed that he had no idea what his captain was going through before the Argentina game.

He said, “I was very surprised to hear this.

“I did not know about it because he did not tell me.

“But it shows that he has a good mental strength to be able to play in this situation. He is a real leader.”

When asked if he would have allowed Mikel take part in the game if he was aware of the incident, Rohr revealed it would have been a decision he would have let the Tianjin TEDA midfielder make.

He said, “If I know about it, I would let him decide. No pressure.

“I have full confidence in him to make the best decision for himself, his family and his country.

“It is shocking that such a thing happens to anybody. And to somebody who represents his country.”