Home > Sports > Football >

Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019

Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019

Bayern Munich veterans Arjen Robben, 34 and Rafinha, 32, have both agreed to one-year extensions until June 2019, the Bundesliga champions confirmed Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dutchman Arjen Robben and wing partner Franck Ribery will be playing another season together play

Dutchman Arjen Robben and wing partner Franck Ribery will be playing another season together

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich veterans Arjen Robben, 34 and Rafinha, 32, have both agreed to one-year extensions until June 2019, the Bundesliga champions confirmed Friday.

A week after Franck Ribery, 35, signed a new one-year deal, defender Rafinha and winger Robben have both also agreed extensions, which are expected to be signed in the coming days.

According to reports, Robben had been considering other offers, but the Dutch winger is now set to complete a decade at Bayern having joined the German giants from Real Madrid in 2009.

"We are delighted to extend with these deserving players," said Bayern's director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic, "both Arjen Robben and Rafinha will play an important role in our planning for the coming season."

Robben has made 290 appearances for Bayern, winning the Bundesliga title seven times, and scored the winning goal in their 2013 Champions League triumph when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley.

Rafinha has been at Bayern since 2009, winning the German league title six times, and has made 239 appearances since joining from rivals Schalke.

Bayern play their final league match of the season at home to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after which they will be awarded the Bundesliga trophy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star...bullet

Football

Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson
Football Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be compatible Real coach Zinedine Zidane says
Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move
German giants Hamburg, pictured here with English great kevin Keegan, risk their first ever relegation this weekend
Football Five things to look for in the Bundesliga
Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay
Football Fans welcome Leeds as controversial Myanmar tour nears end