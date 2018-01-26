news

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez was spotted at the Emirates Stadium in a Caraboa Cup semi final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Mahrez has been a long term transfer target for the Gunners , his attendance at the match brought about speculation that the winger might move away from Leicester City before the winter transfer deadline.

According to reports the winger was said to come see his former teammate Ngolo Kante who he is still very good friends with after the match.

The Algerian international reportedly would like a move to the Emirates, however, the Foxes are adamant of letting the the winger go especially after his rediscovered the form that crowned him PFA player of the year in 2016.

Leicester City manager has ruled out a move for Mahrez, but with the transfer deadline day fast approaching, it remains to be seen if Mahrez can force a move a way from Claude Puel's team.