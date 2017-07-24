Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande out with leg break

After the game, Rivers United confirmed Akande has suffered a right foot break that required orthopaedic surgery.
Akande got injured in the 55th minute of the game during an incident that led to a goal by the Wikki Tourists.
There was a five-minute stoppage as medics attended to the goalkeeper who was later driven to the hospital in an ambulance.
Born in Ibadan, Akande started his career with the Shooting Stars youth team before he was promoted to the senior team.
He joined Rivers United from Shooting Stars in 2016.
The goalkeeper has played for Nigeria in the U-17, U-20 and the U-23.