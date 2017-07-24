Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande out with leg break

Rivers United Club’s goalkeeper Abiodun Akande out of season with leg break

After the game, Rivers United confirmed Akande has suffered a right foot break that required orthopaedic surgery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abiodun Akande (middle) play Abiodun Akande (middle) has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a leg break (Twitter/Rivers United)

NPFL Plateau United, Gombe United get hard-fought away draws in matchday 31
Plateau United NPFL leaders keep five-point lead despite away loss to Abia Warriors
NPFL MFM FC close in on Plateau United, champions Rangers slip into relegation zone
NPFL Plateau United grab crucial away win to remain on top
Plateau United NPFL leaders thrash Gombe United 5-1
NPFL Plateau United win to remain on top, Enyimba thump El Kanemi
NPFL Sunshine Stars get away win at Rivers, Plateau United go 5-point clear
Dream Team VI Alex Iwobi, Azubuike Okechukwu 19 others make Siasia's list for Gabon clash
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a leg break suffered during their 3-1 home win over Wikki Tourists in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 31 fixture on Sunday, July 23.

Akande got injured in the 55th minute of the game during an incident that led to a goal by the Wikki Tourists.

Abiodun Akande play Abiodun Akande (right) was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance (Twitter/Rivers United)

 

There was a five-minute stoppage as medics attended to the goalkeeper who was later driven to the hospital in an ambulance.

 

After the game, Rivers United confirmed Akande has suffered a right foot break that required orthopaedic surgery.

Born in Ibadan, Akande started his career with the Shooting Stars youth team before he was promoted to the senior team.

Abiodun Akande (right) play Abiodun Akande (right) will now undergo surgery (Twitter/Rivers United)

 

He joined Rivers United from Shooting Stars in 2016.

The goalkeeper has played for Nigeria in the U-17, U-20 and the U-23.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Henry Onyekuru Nigerian star wins first trophy at Anderlechtbullet
2 Neymar Forward dazzles as Barcelona down Juventusbullet
3 Jose Mourinho Manager wants Manchester United to wrap up transfer...bullet

Football

Chijioke Alaekwe of FC IfeanyiUbah and Akeem Balogun of Gombe United
NPFL Plateau United, Gombe United get hard-fought away draws in matchday 31
Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann scored one of the goals during the game against Iceland at the women's Euro in the Netherlands, helping Switzerland come back to a 2-1 victory
Women's Euro France held by Austria, Swiss edge Iceland at tournament
El Salvador's player Henry Romero (2nd-L) bit Jozy Altidore on the back in El Salvador's 2-0 Gold Cup quarter-final loss to the United States and also grabbed the US forward's nipple and twisted it
Gold Cup Salvadoran football players banned after biting incidents
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already rejected a $93 million bid for Philippe Coutinho
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca