Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande out with leg break

Rivers United goalkeeper Abiodun Akande has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a leg break suffered during their 3-1 home win over Wikki Tourists in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 31 fixture on Sunday, July 23 .

Akande got injured in the 55th minute of the game during an incident that led to a goal by the Wikki Tourists.

There was a five-minute stoppage as medics attended to the goalkeeper who was later driven to the hospital in an ambulance.

Akande seems to have suffered a leg break. He'll be driven off to hospital in an ambulance #RIVWIK https://t.co/izpkQMq8Id — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

After the game, Rivers United confirmed Akande has suffered a right foot break that required orthopaedic surgery.

Born in Ibadan, Akande started his career with the Shooting Stars youth team before he was promoted to the senior team.

He joined Rivers United from Shooting Stars in 2016.