Rivers Angels are the champions of Women’s Federation Cup, known these days as the Aiteo Cup- after a penalty shoot-out win over Ibom Angels.

Two days after Akwa United beat Niger Tornadoes on penalties to win the men’s Federation Cup, the women’s final was also decided with a penalty shoot-out.

It was Ibom Angels who got the first chance of the game though Joy Enamino whose shot went off target after a goal-mouth scramble in the 15th minute.

Amarachi Ojinma was put through in the 28th minute by a sublime pass from Chioma Wogu but the former hurriedly fired wide from a good position.

Blessing Okpe found a way past Rivers Angels defence but her effort also went wide as Ibom Angels kept pressing for the first goal.

They, however, got behind early in the second half through Cynthia Aku who planted a leader past Ibom Angels goalkeeper to give Rivers Angels a 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take long before Ibom United equalised; Gloria Ogbonna rising high to head past Rivers Angels goalkeeper.

The game ended 1-1 in regulation time before Rivers United won the final via penalty shoot-out to defend the title they won in 2016.

For their win, the Rivers Angels will get N10M, half of what Akwa United got for winning the Men’s Federation Cup.

Last season, Rivers United got N1m for winning the Women’s Federation Cup title. They have won the title a record seven times.

They are now the highest number of Women’s Federation Cup title.

Rivers Angels' Ojinma finished as this year’s tournament top goalscorer with eight goals while Tochukwu Oluehi was named as best goalkeeper.

Ibom Angels’ Ibom's Charity Reuben was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Federation Cup.

Road to final

On their way to the final, Rivers Angels beat Delta Babes 5-0, Edo Queens 3-0 via penalty shoot-0ut and Bayelsa Queens 4-2.