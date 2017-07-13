Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Rio Ferdinand's mum dies after battle with cancer

Rio Ferdinand Mum of Manchester United legend dies of cancer just two years after his wife died of the same condition

The 58-year-old died at Guy’s Cancer Unit, London Bridge Hospital and is survived by her husband Peter and children.

Rio Ferdinand and mum play Rio Ferdinand's mum has died after a battle with cancer (instagram/@rioferdy5)

Janice St Fort, mum of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has died of cancer just two years after his wife died of the same condition.

Ferdinand’s wife, Rebecca died in May 2015 after a short battle with breast cancer. Just two years later, the mother of the former England defender lost her battle with cancer.

She died in hospital on Thursday, July 13 with her family at her bedside.

Rio Ferdinand's mum play Ferdinand's mum died on Thursday with her family beside (Supplied by WENN)

She is also the mother of Anton, a former Premier League defender who played for West Ham, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

Rio and Anton are the only children from a relationship with their dad Julian before she married  Peter to have another to children, a daughter, Sian and son, Jeremiah.

  play Ferdinand lost his Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015 (Bettingfair)

We are heartbroken to announce that our amazing mum Janice passed away today after an ongoing battle with cancer,” a statement from the family reads.

She was a devoted mother to us all, and she was the most incredible grandmother to our children,” the statement continued.

The whole family are devastated. Our mum was the centre and the heart of our family and has supported us all through many difficult times, always with a smile on her face. Her strength and courage, as well as her great sense of humour and immense kindness, were never-ending.

