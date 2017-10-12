Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Renato Tapia :  No Colombia pact, insists Peruvian footballer

Renato Tapia No Colombia pact, insists Peruvian footballer

Several South American media have published photos of the moment and dubbed it the 'Lima Pact'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peru's Renato Tapia (R) denied making a pact with Columbia captain Radamel Falcao play

Peru's Renato Tapia (R) denied making a pact with Columbia captain Radamel Falcao

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peru's Renato Tapia admitted discussing World Cup qualification with Colombia captain Radamel Falcao during their match on Tuesday night but denied making a pact.

Falcao, who plays his club football for French Ligue 1 side Monaco, was seen in discussion with Peruvian players with his hand covering his mouth towards the end of the 1-1 draw in Lima.

Several South American media have published photos of the moment and dubbed it the 'Lima Pact'.

With the scores at 1-1, Colombia were set to qualify automatically for the finals in Russia while Peru were heading for a play-off against New Zealand.

"In the last five minutes, the Colombians approached us. They knew what the situation was in the other games," Tapia told Panamericana TV station in an interview aired on Wednesday.

"So we managed the game as we needed to... I spoke with Radamel, who told me we were both qualified (as things stood), but it's football and we play to win."

Asked by Colombian media in the mixed zone after the match what he'd said to Peru's captain Paolo Guerrero, Falcao said: "We knew what was happening in the other matches, we were playing with (the knowledge of) the other results and in that moment (I tried) to transmit that (to Peru)."

One of Peru's coaching staff, Nolberto Solano, the former Newcastle United winger, dismissed any notion of a pact between the teams.

"We needed to win, them too. What pact? That's speculation," he told RPP radio station.

"Obviously, at the end, we knew what the other results were and you tell yourself: 'calm it down a bit, we mustn't take any risks'."

At the end of the game, both sides played keep ball without showing any desire to attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0 NFF escape FIFA finebullet
2 Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coachbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerians are not happy with Super Eagles striker...bullet

Related Articles

Man Utd Vs Feyenoord Rooney gives team Europa lift
2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers World Cup qualifying - Chile 2 Peru 1: Vidal the hero
Copa America Centenario Peru 0 Vs Colombia (2-4 pens)
Copa America Centenario Peru v Colombia: Sanchez points to mental focus
Copa America Centenario Brazil 0 Peru 1: Controversial goal condemns Dunga's men to group-stage exit
Copa America Centenario Haiti 0 Peru 1: Record-breaker Paolo Guerrero scores winner
Uruguay's Suarez planning spectacular Peru clash
Transfer News Renato Tapia swaps Twente for Feyenoord

Football

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is seen as a frontrunner for his second stint with the Socceroos
Socceroos Arnold, Muscat named as potential team coaches
Barcelona were thwarted in their attempt to prise Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, pictured here, away from Anfield during the summer of 2017
Barcelona Club promises to try again for Liverpool's Coutinho
The group matches for the EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship will be played in September, October and November 2018
Euro 2020 Four spots up for grabs in Nations League
Sevilla's Nico Pareja faces "several weeks" on the sidelines following an operation to fix a groin injury
Nico Pareja Sevilla's centre-back to undergo groin operation