Remo Stars players hospitalised with food poisoning

Remo Stars' home game against FC IfeanyiUbah has been thrown into doubt following the health crisis.

  Published:
Remo Stars players have been hospitalised with food poisoning.

A health crisis has hit Remo Stars as about 13 players have been rushed to the hospital with food poisoning ahead of their Matchday 28 fixture against against FC IfeanyiUba.

Remo Stars were to host FC IfeanyiUbah but the fixture has been thrown into doubt following the health crisis that has hit the home team.

Remo Stars leading goalscorer Victor Mboama alongside 12 other players have been rushed to the Ikenne Health Centre.

Remo Stars play About 13 Remo Stars players have been hospitalised (Adepoju Tobi Samuel)

 

It all started about 7 pm on Saturday, July 8 with players complaining of stomach pains and tiredness.

Also admitted are Ekene Awazie, Salefu Ochowechi, Umar Martaba, Oknuoghae Osas, Edozie Ewelike, Onovo David, Ekene Awazie, Abiodun Awoyemi, Ekene Obi, Saidu Muhammed, Paul Isaac the reserve goalkeeper, David Walbe, Shuji Oshobe and Akeem Taiwo.

It’s such a disastrous incident we have prepared well for the game against Ifeanyi Ubah and have had the players resting after dinner which they had Semovita and Egusi only for me to get a call that they are in pain and all I could think of is getting them to the hospital alongside the Team Doctor,” Remo Stars Club Secretary Michael Onikute said in a statement.

Remo Stars players suffer food poisoning play The LMC have not made a decision about the Matchday 28 game between Remo Stars and FC IfeanyiUbah (Adepoju Tobi Samuel)

 

In a bid to keep them safe and have a clean bill of health the camp was fumigated yesterday only for this casualty to befall us on the eve of a vital game against Ifeanyi Uba.”

The League Management Company (LMC) organisers of the NPFL have revealed that they are monitoring the condition of the players.

 

Match officials expecting a formal doctor's report following claims of food poisoning by the home team,” LMC said on Twitter.

