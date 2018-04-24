news

Match referees suffered attacks in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match between Heartland of Owerri and Plateau United on Monday, April 23.

The NPFL matchday 18 game at the Dan Anyiam Stadium finished 1-1 between at full time.

Reports and photos from the match centre however show that the game ended in a chaotic manner.

According to several reports, the Heartland supporters were not impressed with a home draw, and faulted the performance of the officials for allowing to Plateau United equalise through a very late goal.

Abiodun Thompson scored in the 21st minute to give Heartland the lead before a very late equaliser by Tosin Omoyele for Plateau in the 94th minute to earn the reigning champions an away point.

The referees for the encounter were Yusuf Garba as the center referee, Akaninye Udoette as the first assistant referee, Elisha Owolabi as the second assistant referee, and Felagha Awudola as the fourth official.

There has been no official statement from the League management Company (LMC), as we await a full investigation and possible disciplinary actions.