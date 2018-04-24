Home > Sports > Football >

Referees injured in league match between Heartland, Plateau United

NPFL Referees injured from attack in Heartland Vs Plateau United

Home fans were not happy with a draw and allegedly attacked the referee.

  • Published:
Referee Heartland vs Plateau United play NPFL: Referees injured from attack in Heartland Vs Plateau United (Instagram/Owosport)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Match referees suffered attacks in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match between Heartland of Owerri and Plateau United on Monday, April 23.

The NPFL matchday 18 game at the Dan Anyiam Stadium finished 1-1 between at full time.

Reports and photos from the match centre however show that the game ended in a chaotic manner.

Referees Heartland vs Plateau United play The referees have been reportedly taken to the hospital (Owosports)

 

According to several reports, the Heartland supporters were not impressed with a home draw, and faulted the performance of the officials for allowing to Plateau United equalise through a very late goal.

Abiodun Thompson scored in the 21st minute to give Heartland the lead before a very late equaliser by Tosin Omoyele for Plateau in the 94th minute to earn the reigning champions an away point.

 

The referees for the encounter were Yusuf Garba as the center referee, Akaninye Udoette as the first assistant referee, Elisha Owolabi as the second assistant referee, and Felagha Awudola as the fourth official.

Referees Heartland vs Plateau United play The game ended in a chaotic manner (Owosports)

There has been no official statement from the League management Company (LMC), as we await a full investigation and possible disciplinary actions.

play Home fans were not happy with a draw and allegedly attacked the referee.

This development comes after referees for the NPFL matchday eight fixture between Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars were also beaten

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian...bullet
2 Femi Opabunmi Former Super Eagles star reveals how he became blindbullet
3 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead...bullet

Related Articles

NPFL MFM win against Nasarawa United, Akwa United lose to Rivers United in rescheduled fixtures
NPFL MFM, Plateau United drop points in rescheduled game
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after draw in Abia
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after matchday 17 fixtures
Heartland New documentary shows Heartland's rise to the NPFL
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top after draw in Abia
NPFL Referees injured from attack in league match between Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars
NPFL Enyimba hold Pillars to 1-1 draw at Sani Abacha Stadium
CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba progress, Akwa United knocked out
NPFL Lobi Stars stay top despite defeat in matchday 13

Football

 
Lionel Messi Barcelona star overtakes rival Ronaldo as best paid footballer
Wilfred Ndidi and Shay Long
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder continues to lead the Premier League in tackles
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi 7 things we learnt from a recent interview with Super Eagles midfielder
Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach
Football Ancelotti offered job of Italian team coach: reports