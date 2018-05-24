Home > Sports > Football >

Referee Fernando Lopez well beaten after match in London

Football Violence Referee well beaten after match in London

There was no protection for referee Fernando Lopez as players and supporters joined hands to beat him.

Fernando Lopez attacked play Fernando Lopez was attacked after the game (Daily Mail)
Center referee Fernando Lopez was well beaten in London by supporters and players after the game involving Dumlupinar Yeni Malatya Spor and GS FC.

Dumlupinar Yeni Malatya Spor beat GS FC 2-1 in the final of the London Turkish League Federation Cup and after the encounter players and supporters from both sides descended upon the match referee with kicks and punches.

The game between the two teams was organised by the Turkish Community Football Federation and the match was played in Wood Green.

Fernando Lopez attacked play Referee Lopez was punched and kicked supporters of both clubs (Daily Mail)

 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the encounter turned violent after the final whistle as the referee was made a scapegoat.

A spokesperson for Ref Support UK, Martin Cassidy stated that the events that occurred after the encounter was an embarrassment to football in England.

He said, “It is definitely the worst video we've seen on British soil of an assault on a match official.”

The report states that the losing side as unhappy with the officiating of Lopez who waved two penalty appeals.

A source stated in the report that the incident is a rare occurrence and the referee will receive adequate treatment.

Fernando Lopez attacked play The secuiry on ground could not save Fernando Lopez from a through beating (Daily Mail)

 

“As a league we are looking into footage. We want them out. It's disgusting and we condemn it. We are not having it. We want life bans once we can prove who did it. The police were called.

 

“As far as concerned by the league. we aren't having them. Our referee secretary has spoken to the referee several times. The official doesn't want the attention. We will see what he needs in terms of care and we have told him what we want to do in terms of banning the team,” the source said.

The English Football Association (FA) and the London police have begun investigations into what actually happened at the match with possible match bans or criminal actions against offenders.

