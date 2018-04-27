Home > Sports > Football >

Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for Bayern return

Real Madrid are set to be without both Isco and Dani Carvajal for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Friday.

Dani Carvajal up against James Rodriguez during Real Madrid's 2-1 win in Munichh on Wednesday -- he and Isco will next week's return leg play

"It is always annoying to lose two players but there is nothing we can do, that is how it is," said Zidane at a press conference ahead of his side's home clash with Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

Both players came off injured during Real's 2-1 win in Munich on Wednesday.

Real confirmed that Isco has a shoulder sprain and right-back Carvajal has an injury to his left hamstring, although they did not specify how long either player will be missing.

Nevertheless, Spanish media have ruled them out of next Tuesday's second leg against the Germans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Nacho also struggling with a thigh injury, being without Carvajal would leave Zidane with problems at right-back, where Lucas Vazquez finished up Wednesday's game.

