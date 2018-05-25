Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool: Time, where to watch Champions League final

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watch

All you need to know about the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohammed Salah play Real Madrid Vs Liverpool: Time of Champions League final and where to watch (Goal.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be clashing in the final of the 2018 Champions League at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev on Saturday, May 26.

Real Madrid will be looking to win a third straight Champions League title while Liverpool are appearing in their first final since losing to AC Milan in 2007.

Time of game

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo and Real Madrid are looking to win third straight Champions League titles (Denis Doyle/Getty)
 

The game will be played on Saturday, May 28 at 7:45.

It will end about 10 pm if it does not get into extra time and by 11:30 if it gets beyond 90 minutes.

Where to watch

play Liverpool have not been to the Champions League since 2007 (Goal.com)
 

SuperSport have the rights to the Champions League in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. So the game will be on SuperSport station.

Viewers outside Nigeria can get on their regular sports channels and favourite streaming websites.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the gamebullet
3 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet

Related Articles

Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final
Champions League How Real Madrid won three finals in four years
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool defender honoured to play against Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah Boots of Liverpool star displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals
Football Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah
Football No Champions League hotel room? Ukraine minister can help
Football European success in Liverpool's DNA - Henderson
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final

Football

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker to marry Iheoma Nnadi
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool defender honoured to play against Ronaldo
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender hopes teammates avoid injury ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final