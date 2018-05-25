Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watch

news

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be clashing in the final of the 2018 Champions League at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev on Saturday, May 26.

Real Madrid will be looking to win a third straight Champions League title while Liverpool are appearing in their first final since losing to AC Milan in 2007.

Time of game

The game will be played on Saturday, May 28 at 7:45.

It will end about 10 pm if it does not get into extra time and by 11:30 if it gets beyond 90 minutes.

Where to watch

SuperSport have the rights to the Champions League in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. So the game will be on SuperSport station.

Viewers outside Nigeria can get on their regular sports channels and favourite streaming websites.