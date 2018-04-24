Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid stars all suited for semi-final clash with Bayern Munich

Champions League Real Madrid stars all suited as they touch down in Germany for clash against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final first leg clash.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Casemeiro play Ronaldo will hope to score for the 11th consecutive Champions League game (Instagram/Real Madrid)
Real Madrid stars were all suited as they arrived in Germany for their Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich.

Bayern host Madrid in the first leg of the semi-final at the Allianz Arena in a repeat of last seasons quarter-final fixture.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane called up 24 players for the match and president Florentino Perez also accompanied his team.

The Madrid stars took to their various Instagram accounts to show off their attires as they departed and even when they arrived.

Star players Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Casemiro posed to take their customary pre-travel pictures, while others stars such also posted on their social media accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo's in the Champions League

The Real Madrid Twitter account also posted to confirm the players and coaching staff safe arrival in Munich for the clash.

 

Madrid face an enormous test against the already crowned champions of Germany and Zidane has backed compatriot Karim Benzema to start scoring again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Casemeiro play Ronaldo, Marcelo and Casemeiro strike their customary pose (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

He stated that the 30-year-old is doing well in training and is showing determination to get back to scoring.

He said, “I see him the same as always, the only thing is that he himself is going through a bit of a rough time because of all the things being said about him,

“He would like to score more goals, but he is working well in training, he is always there with his team-mates and he is focused.”

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 25, Kick off 7:45 PM Nigerian time.

