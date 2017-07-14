Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Real Madrid :  Spanish club look to future with Ceballos signing

Real Madrid Spanish club look to future with Ceballos signing

The 20-year-old was voted player of the tournament at last month's European Under-21 Championship as Spain...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos was voted player of the tournament at last month's European Under-21 Championship play

Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos was voted player of the tournament at last month's European Under-21 Championship

(AFP/File)

Pre-season Fitness and finance jostle for football spotlight
Radamel Falcao Monaco's Colombian makes 8 million-euro payment to Spanish taxman
Sidibe, Glik Defensive duo extensions give Monaco boost
Moukandjo Capello lures Cameroon skipper to China
Bakayoko Chelsea set to secure French midfielder
Messi Barcelona striker seeks fresh start under Valverde
Douglas Costa Juve swoops for Bayern winger
International Champions Cup Marriage of business and sport fuels football competition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain Under-21 midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal from Real Betis, the European champions said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was voted player of the tournament at last month's European Under-21 Championship as Spain finished runners-up to Germany.

Spanish media reported Real paid 16.5 million euros ($18.8 million) to acquire Ceballos, slightly more than his release clause.

"Real Madrid and Real Betis have agreed the transfer of Dani Ceballos, who has signed a six-year contract with the club," the Spanish title-holders announced on their website.

Real signed highly-rated 19-year-old French defender Theo Hernandez on Monday, also for the next six seasons, for a reported fee of 30 million euros.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a yearbullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Jermain Defoe carried Bradley Lowery onto the pitch as Sunderland and Swansea fans held a moving tribute for the cancer-stricken toddler at the Stadium of Light on May 13, 2017
Bradley Lowery England striker Defoe bids tearful farewell to 'best mate'
Mario Balotelli's Nice have drawn four-time European champions Ajax in the Champions League third qualifying round
Ajax, Nice Clubs to clash in Champions League qualifying
Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa
Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa Nigerian players play tennis together in Leicester City pre-season camp [Video]
Victor Moses
Victor Moses Chelsea star recovers from surgery to resume pre-season