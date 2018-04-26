news

An insider has claimed that Real Madrid are scared with the prospect of playing Liverpool in the final of the Champions League.

Liverpool have a huge 5-2 lead over Roma in the semi-final and are overwhelming favourites for the final.

Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 25 recorded an away 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-final Champions League clash to give them the advantage ahead of the second leg in Spain.

After their win on Wednesday, Real Madrid are confident that they can progress to the final but are scared of the prospect of facing Liverpool.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Castro, Real Madrid are frightened with Liverpool's fire power.

“People in Real Madrid are really afraid of the style of Jurgen Klopp’s playing style,” Castro said on BBC 5.

“It is true that Liverpool can concede three, four goals, but it is true that they can also score three, four goals.

“So people of Real Madrid are not really happy about the prospect of playing Liverpool in the Champions League final because in a one-off game, anything is possible with Liverpool.”

Lookout for Salah

Once a final berth is finally secured, Zinedine Zidane will be mapping out ways to stop Liverpool’s goal machine, Mohamed Salah.

Salah has 43 goals in his first season with Liverpool and has been exceptional in the Champions League.

A Real Madrid Vs Liverpool final will give Zidane an opportunity for a close look at Salah who he wants next summer.