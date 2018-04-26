Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid scared of facing Liverpool in Champions League final

Champions League An insider claims Real Madrid are scared of facing Liverpool in final

The insider claims Real Madrid are scared of the Liverpool's firepower in a prospective final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos play Real Madrid scared of Liverpool in Champions League final (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An insider has claimed that Real Madrid are scared with the prospect of playing Liverpool in the final of the Champions League.

Liverpool have a huge 5-2 lead over Roma in the semi-final and are overwhelming favourites for the final.

Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 25 recorded an away 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-final Champions League clash to give them the advantage ahead of the second leg in Spain.

Mohamed Salah play Real Madrid are reportedly scared of Liverpool's firepower

After their win on Wednesday, Real Madrid are confident that they can progress to the final but are scared of the prospect of facing Liverpool.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Castro, Real Madrid are frightened with Liverpool's fire power.

People in Real Madrid are really afraid of the style of Jurgen Klopp’s playing style,” Castro said on BBC 5.

Liverpool Champions League

It is true that Liverpool can concede three, four goals,  but it is true that they can also score three, four goals.

“So people of Real Madrid  are not really happy about the prospect of playing Liverpool in the Champions League final because in a one-off game, anything is possible with Liverpool.”

Lookout for Salah

Mohamed Salah play real Madrid will have a close look of Salah if they meet Liverpool in the final (AFP)
 

Once a final berth is finally secured, Zinedine Zidane will be mapping out ways to stop Liverpool’s goal machine, Mohamed Salah.

Salah has 43 goals in his first season with Liverpool and has been exceptional in the Champions League.

A Real Madrid Vs Liverpool final will give Zidane an opportunity for a close look at Salah who he wants next summer.

Liverpool are however ready to reject any offer from Madrid even to the tune of £200M.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Chelsea Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday partybullet
2 David Luiz Brazilian star celebrates Valentine with partnerbullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign...bullet

Related Articles

Football Real in pole position after Asensio scores winner at Bayern
Football Roma dare to hope another comeback is possible
Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shape
Football Salah superb but five-star Liverpool give Roma lifeline
Champions League Twitter users believe Salah is as good as Ronaldo and Messi after he destroyed Roma
Mohamed Salah Liverpool ready to reject £200M bid from Real Madrid
Football Five things we learned from Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
Football Real must heed Juventus lesson to beat Bayern - Zidane

Football

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Liverpool ready to reject £200M bid from Real Madrid
Marco Asensio demonstrated Real's ruthless streak when he scored the winner in Munich
Football Zidane and Asensio inspire ruthless Real to victory against Bayern
A court rules that Lionel Messi is too famous to be confused with a company with a similar name
Football Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name
Mounted police escort a coach carrying the Liverpool team to the Champions League first leg semi-final against Roma at Anfield stadium on April 24
Football Two Italian men charged over assault on Liverpool fan