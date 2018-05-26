Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 2018 Champions League

Gareth Bale netted a brace including an audacious overhead kick to snag the limelight off Ronaldo and Salah.

Real Madrid have won a third straight Champions League title following a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final played on Saturday, May 26.

Gareth Bale netted a brace including an audacious overhead kick to snag the limelight off Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah who dominated all the pre-match headlines.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring, deflecting a poor clearance from Karius who endured a poor night.

Sadio Mane levelled for Liverpool just four minutes later, pouncing on a loosed ball in the box to score for the Reds.

Just 104 seconds after coming on for Isco, Bale produced a sensational overhead kick to put Real Madrid back in the lead.

The Welshman scored again with a fierce shot from outside the area which bounced off the hands of Karius.