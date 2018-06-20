news

Luis Suarez stepped up to give Uruguay a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group A encounter on Wednesday, June 20.

The victory means that Uruguay advanced to the round of 16 alongside Russia while Egypt and Saudi Arabia were eliminated.

Suarez scored the opening goal of the game when he converted a corner kick by Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute.

The goal will turn out to be the match winner as Uruguay resisted Saudi Arabia to hold on for a win.

Suarez hailed for marking 100th appearance for Uruguay with a goal

Luis Suarez made his 100th appearance for the Uruguay national team against Saudi Arabia and he marked the occasion with another goal to take his tally to 52.

He also became the first player for Uruguay to score at three different World Cup tournaments after his goals in 2010, and 2014.

Saudi Arabia hailed despite defeat to Uruguay

Twitter users were full of praise for Saudi Arabia after a narrow loss to Uruguay.

The loss meant that Saudi Arabia were eliminated from the competition after an earlier 5-0 defeat to hosts Russia in their opening encounter.

Reactions on Twitter were that the Saudi's dominated Uruguay despite the loss.

Uruguay next take on hosts Russia to determine the group winners while Saudi Arabia face off with Egypt who have also been eliminated on Monday, June 25.