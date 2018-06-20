Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot

Here are the reactions as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luis Suarez stepped up to give Uruguay a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group A encounter on Wednesday, June 20. play Luis Suarez was the match winner for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia (FIFA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Luis Suarez stepped up to give Uruguay a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group A encounter on Wednesday, June 20.

Luis Suarez scored what turned out to be the winner as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The victory means that Uruguay advanced to the round of 16 alongside Russia while Egypt and Saudi Arabia were eliminated.

Suarez scored the opening goal of the game when he converted a corner kick by Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute.

The goal will turn out to be the match winner as Uruguay resisted Saudi Arabia to hold on for a win.

Suarez hailed for marking 100th appearance for Uruguay with a goal

Luis Suarez made his 100th appearance for the Uruguay national team against Saudi Arabia and he marked the occasion with another goal to take his tally to 52.

He also became the first player for Uruguay to score at three different World Cup tournaments after his goals in 2010, and 2014.

 

Saudi Arabia hailed despite defeat to Uruguay

Twitter users were full of praise for Saudi Arabia after a narrow loss to Uruguay.

The loss meant that Saudi Arabia were eliminated from the competition after an earlier 5-0 defeat to hosts Russia in their opening encounter.

Reactions on Twitter were that the Saudi's dominated Uruguay despite the loss.

Uruguay next take on hosts Russia to determine the group winners while Saudi Arabia face off with Egypt who have also been eliminated on Monday, June 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench
World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Football

Off the mark: Suarez bagged his first goal of the tournament to send Uruguay into the last 16
Football Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia
Mohamed Salah's Egypt will not progress from the group stages in Russia after two defeats
Football Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
Peruvian football fans have turned up at the World Cup in their thousands
Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982