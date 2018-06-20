Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Spain beat Ian 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain

Here are the reactions as Spain beat Iran 1-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,on Monday, June 20. play Diego Costa was the match winner for Spain against Iran (Squawka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Twitter users hailed Iran despite a 1-0 loss to Spain in their second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup,on Monday, June 20.

After a goalless first half Diego Costa was the saviour as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Spain in the 54th minute as Spain held on for all three points.

Iran vs Spain stats

The result means that Spain join Portugal joint on top of group B ahead of their last rounds of fixtures.

Iran hailed on Twitter for performance against Spain

Iran put in a spirited performance against 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain, who were heavy favourites to win comfortably.

At the end of the encounter, Spain can be regarded a s lucky to escape the encounter with all three points.

Twitter users applauded the performance of the Iranian team led by Carlos Queirzo.

Diego Costa, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal play Diego Costa scored his third goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Info)

 

Here ares some reactions to the Iranian team performance against Spain.

"iran may have lost, but they were DEFINITELY the better team tonight."

"Iran can take lot of hearts with performance like this. They played better than Spain but luck was not on their side.Hard luck but chin up ,  Well played Iran."

"Iran is making Spain look very ordinary"

"Iranians should have there head held high! They played amazing today against one the best the world has to offer!!"

Diego Costa hailed as hero after Spain beat Iran

Spain will hope to seal the top of the group when they face Morocco in their final fixture while Iran take on Portugal in their next league fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo gets the accolades again as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Football Uruguay star Suarez in final shot at World Cup redemption
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
World Cup 2018 Salah left out of starting line-up for Egypt World Cup opener
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
World Cup 2018 Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench

Football

Nordin Amrabat played the entirety of Morocco's match against Spain despite suffering concussion five days before
Football FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion
Download VSKIT app and watch Nigeria vs Iceland World Cup match with Peter Okoye
VSKIT Download app and watch Nigeria vs Iceland World Cup game with Peter Okoye
Leading by a head: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Golden Boot race with four goals
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Fernando Santos joked that Cristiano Ronaldo is in such good form because of his own coaching skills
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup