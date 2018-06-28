news

Here are the reactions as Poland beat Japan 1-0 in their final group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Thursday, June 28.

Poland were already eliminated from the tournament after two consecutive losses but Japan were still in the hunt for qualification coming into the game.

Jan Bednarek scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 59th minute as Japan held on to qualify for the next round.

Poland vs Japan stats

Japan qualify ahead of Senegal

Japan qualified for the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup ahead of Senegal despite both teams on the having the same points, goal scored and conceded.

Japan waste time passing against Poland to eliminate Senegal

Twitter users were not impressed with Japan as they passed the ball around in a bid to ensure they qualify for the knock out stages of the World Cup.

Here are the reactions, "As a Japanese, I was really hoping that Senegal would win this game just to disqualify Japan because the way Japan played today is shameful and RIDICULOUS!! Senegal deserve so much seriouly. Wtf japan?! Shame on you"

"Senegal came out of the tournament because of rules of fair play, if one of you watched the last 10 minutes in the game Poland VS Japan, what happened is a shame and scandal to football and has nothing to do with the rules of fair play in football."

"Japan and Poland with some disgusting time wasting... they literally stopped playing and competing so that Japan can go through and Senegal can go out.... I hope whoever plays japan England or Belgium smashes them"

"Fair play rule is shocking. You end up with 20 mins like that Japan Poland game and it's not right. Just messing around on the ball accepting losing a game? You're mad."

"Japan going through on Fair Play while engaging in what people consider to be against the spirit of the game is now my new favourite thing"

Japan will face either Belgium or England depending on who finishes top of group G