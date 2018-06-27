Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Germany lose 2-0 to South Korea knocked out

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stage

Here are the reactions as Germany are out at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27. play Germany are out of the FIFA World Cup in Russia (CNN)
Here are the reactions as Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27.

Second half goals by Young-Gwon Kim and Heung-Min Son gave South Korea a memorable victory over 2014 FIFA World Cup winners Germany.

South Korea vs Germany stats

Germany lost their first game of the World Cup to Mexico but bounced back with victory against Sweden.

Germany out of the World Cup

Just like France did at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Italy did at South Africa 2010 FIFA World Cup, and also Spain at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Germany were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as the defending champions in the group stages.

play Young Gwon Kim was among the goals as South Korea beat Germany (CNN)

Their second group stage defeat meant Germany had a total of three points from three matches and finished behind Sweden and Mexico who had six points each.

Reactions as Germany crash out of the World Cup

After the exit of one of the tournament favourites, Twitter users expressed opposing views on the development.

Some were of the opinion that Germany were doomed to fail as recent history suggest that the defending champions do not fare well at the next edition while some were of the opinion that the Germans were not just strong enough

Germany are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, afer they lost 2-0 to South Korea in their group F match on Wednesday, June 27. play Thomas Muller could not save Germany as they crashed out

 

Here are the reactions on social media, "I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised at Germany’s exit. Recent World Cup history would suggest so. But still... wow! "

 

"Never seen a team so happy to go out of the World Cup. Nice one South Korea. Respect  to u ."

 

Leroy Sane missing as Germany crash out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Leroy Sane became a trending topic on Twitter as Germany crashed out of the World Cup.

The Manchester City forward was omitted from Joachim Low's 23-man squad for the tournament and Twitter users were quick to point out his absence cost the German team.

Here are the reactions on Twitter, "Leroy Sane sat on a sunbed somewhere. What a waste of young talent."

"Can some one tell me why Leroy Sane wasn’t in the German squad he has scored more goals this season than any other German player? "

"Germany going home because of favouritism. They left Leroy Sane for an off form Mesut Ozil and an off form Manuel Neuer."

 

The result means that Germany and South Korea both crash out of the World Cup while Sweden and Mexico progress from group F.

