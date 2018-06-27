Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E

Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Switzerland 3-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 3-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Wednesday, June 27. play Brazil are through to the round of 16 (CNN Sport)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Wednesday, June 27.

After a late win over Costa Rica in their last encounter Brazil were aiming for three points which will guarantee them top place in the group while Serbia were also hoping for three points to qualifying from the group stage.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of Brazil, Paulinho, Thiago Silva were the goalscorers as Brazil cruised to a comfortable victory.

Serbia vs Brazil stats

Twitter reactions as Brazil beat Serbia to advance to round of 16

Twitter users were impressed with the performance of the Samba Boys as they swept aside a dogged Serbia team.

With defending champions Germany out of the competition, Twitter some Twitter users were of the opinion that the Brazilians are now the tournament favourites.

play Phillipoe Coutinho provided the assist for Paulinho

 

Reactions to Brazil victory. "Great football, terrific goal. They’ll take some beating will Brazil. They look sharp, skilful and dangerous. If they avoid Germany, I think they’ll win it."

"After a World Cup this chaotic, one of France or Brazil are going to dreary their way to victory aren't they? "You've had your fun"

 

Twitter users not impressed with Neymar

Despite winning 2-0 Twitter users were not impressed with the theatrics of star player Neymar Jr who was accused of making the most of touches by opponents.

Here are the reactions, "I don't know how Neymar will win the biggest individual awards - off Cristiano and Messi - if he keeps playing like this."

"Neymar is the most overrated player in football ever. Smh"

"Apart from the rolling in the 1st half, Neymar has actually played like a normal footballer."

 

Brazil to face Mexico in round of 16

By topping group E Brazil will take on group F runners up Mexico in the round of 16

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Coutinho's late goal hailed on Twitter as Brazil beat Costa Rica
World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Suarez praised as Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to book second round spot
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw
World Cup 2018 Iran get high praise on Twitter despite loss to Spain
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Where was Messi? Twitter asks as Argentina draw Iceland

Football

Jose Pekerman and star Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez are not ready to go home yet
Football Pekerman 'optimistic' as Colombia seek Senegal win
Brazil's midfielder Paulinho (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Serbia and Brazil in Moscow, landing Brazil in the final 16 for the tournament
Football Thiago, Paulinho steer Brazil into World Cup's last 16
Neymar hasn't been at his best so far at the World Cup, but there has been a baby named after him
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong left feeling empty despite toppling World Cup holders Germany
Football Historic Germany win leaves South Korea coach feeling 'empty'