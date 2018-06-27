news

Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Wednesday, June 27.

After a late win over Costa Rica in their last encounter Brazil were aiming for three points which will guarantee them top place in the group while Serbia were also hoping for three points to qualifying from the group stage.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of Brazil, Paulinho, Thiago Silva were the goalscorers as Brazil cruised to a comfortable victory.

Serbia vs Brazil stats

Twitter reactions as Brazil beat Serbia to advance to round of 16

Twitter users were impressed with the performance of the Samba Boys as they swept aside a dogged Serbia team.

With defending champions Germany out of the competition, Twitter some Twitter users were of the opinion that the Brazilians are now the tournament favourites.

Reactions to Brazil victory. "Great football, terrific goal. They’ll take some beating will Brazil. They look sharp, skilful and dangerous. If they avoid Germany, I think they’ll win it."

"After a World Cup this chaotic, one of France or Brazil are going to dreary their way to victory aren't they? "You've had your fun"

Twitter users not impressed with Neymar

Despite winning 2-0 Twitter users were not impressed with the theatrics of star player Neymar Jr who was accused of making the most of touches by opponents.

Here are the reactions, "I don't know how Neymar will win the biggest individual awards - off Cristiano and Messi - if he keeps playing like this."

"Neymar is the most overrated player in football ever. Smh"

"Apart from the rolling in the 1st half, Neymar has actually played like a normal footballer."

Brazil to face Mexico in round of 16

By topping group E Brazil will take on group F runners up Mexico in the round of 16