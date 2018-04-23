Home > Sports > Football >

Future Managers Raul, Xavi, Alonso pictured in coaching class

Raul, Xavi, Alonso are already earning their coaching badges after retirement.

  • Published:
Former Spain Internationals play Raul, Xavi and Alonso return to classroom (ASTV)
Spanish football legends Raúl González, Xabi Alonso, Xavier Hernández and others have started classes for their coaching UEFA A and B courses as they aim to become the next elite managers.

A team of 16 former Spain internationals have started pursuing their coaching badges.

The coaching training workshop is organised by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) IN Madrid with the former internationals to be taught on topics such as club management, psychology, nutrition, team building, medicine and more.

Former Spain Internationals play Several former Spain International want to go into coaching (Instagram/Xavi)

 

In a report by the Spanish daily AS, the training course will start by 9 am and end 7 pm, Monday through Friday.

Picture taken from the session shows no disparity between former Real Madrid and Barcelona players.

Upon completion of the course, the former internationals will be given the clearance to take charge of youth teams only.

After the mandatory one year in charge of the youth teams, they will now be able to proceed to obtain their professional UEFA coaching licenses and move up the cadres.

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward Julio Baptista stated that the coaching course procedure is an important step for him and his colleagues as they aim to be top bosses in the not so distant future.

He said, “It's an important challenge and another step of our career.”

Former Spain Internationals play The Coaching course has brought together Real Madrid and Barcelona legends (ASTV)

Real Madrid legend Raul who has been linked with a top job at the Santiago Bernebeu stated that the course gives him the opportunity to meet with his former teammates.

He said, "This is a new challenge for me and for my future,"

"It's great to meet again with many colleagues from my profession. We are all excited about the course."

"Now the important thing is to get the badges and in June to speak with [Madrid]. ... We will have to analyse the possibilities. I'm seeing football from another point of view with the classes."

The training course is scheduled to last six weeks and the participants will obtain their UEFA A and B licenses.

