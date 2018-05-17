Home > Sports > Football >

Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge

Football Ranieri leaving Nantes after one year in charge

French first-division club Nantes on Thursday confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri would be leaving at the end of the season after one year in charge.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Claudio Ranieri will bid Nantes farewell at the final home game of the season. play

Claudio Ranieri will bid Nantes farewell at the final home game of the season.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French first-division club Nantes on Thursday confirmed that manager Claudio Ranieri would be leaving at the end of the season after one year in charge.

"The club and the coach have decided to separate by mutual agreement," president Waldemar Kita said in a statement.

"We thank Claudio Ranieri and his staff for all the work they have done this season and wish them lots of success in their next projects," Kita said.

The divorce has been an open secret and the Canaries have not hidden their search for a replacement with former player Jocelyn Gourvennec linked to the position.

"I had a good time here with you. I hope Nantes will continue to progress," Ranieri said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old coach, who led Leicester City to an unexpected English Premier League title in 2016, will be on the Nantes bench for the last time for the season-ending home game against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Ranieri arrived last summer after Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao left suddenly for Porto.

The signing of a famous coach signalled that Kita wanted Nantes to take a step up. The first part of the season seemed to justify the gamble.

Nantes were third after 10 games and stayed in the top five well into the second half but a plunge in form has dropped them to 10th.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
3 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet

Football

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar
Neymar Brazilian forward and girlfriend star in erotic advert for fashion retailers
Atletico Madrid win Europa League
Europa League 5 things we learnt as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win title
Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce
Football Allardyce 'disappointed' by Everton sacking
Diego Simeone has now won six trophies in six and a half years as Atletico coach
Football European success a deserved reward for relentless Simeone