Rangers sign Murphy from Brighton

news

Rangers on Friday confirmed the capture of Brighton winger Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal, with the Scottish international becoming the second signing of Steve Gerrard's brief managerial reign.

Murphy, 28, who impressed during a loan spell at Ibrox during the 2017/18 season, follows Canada midfielder Scott Arfield to the Scottish Premiership club.

"It's more good news for the club that Jamie has committed his future to us ahead of the new campaign," said Gerrard, who was appointed Rangers boss earlier this month.

"He had an impressive start to his Rangers career in the second half of last season and we hope to see him continue to grow at the club next season and beyond."

Murphy was thrilled to finalise the switch from the English Premier League club.

"I'm delighted to make my move to Rangers permanent," he said. "This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home."