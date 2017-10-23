Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Rangers :  Players an embarrassment to club - Caixinha

Rangers Players an embarrassment to club - Caixinha

Embattled Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha lashed his players on Monday accusing them of being an embarrassment to everyone to do with the historic Scottish club after losing out on a place in the League Cup final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manager Pedro Caixinha as blunt when asked if the players were tough enough to play for Rangers play

Manager Pedro Caixinha as blunt when asked if the players were tough enough to play for Rangers

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Embattled Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha lashed his players on Monday accusing them of being an embarrassment to everyone to do with the historic Scottish club after losing out on a place in the League Cup final.

The 46-year-old Portuguese -- whose position is under threat with his side already trailing bitter rivals Celtic by six points in the title race -- was livid over the team's performance in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell on Sunday.

Motherwell will play holders Celtic -- who beat Hibernian 4-2 on Saturday -- in the final on November 26.

Caixinha, who took over in March, was blunt when asked if the players were tough enough to play for Rangers.

"It doesn't look like that," he said.

"I've already told the players and that's why I'm telling you.

"But I've told the players, 'You are embarrassing me, you're embarrassing our club, you're embarrassing our fans.

"Now it's time for you to react, and I'm glad we're playing on Wednesday' (they host second from bottom Kilmarnock in the Premiership).

"If I could pick the same XI, those guys who didn't do the work who really needed to do it (on Sunday) would start on Wednesday," added Caixinha, who will have to make changes due to injuries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Super Eagles to face Messi and co in friendly game...bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the...bullet
3 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet

Related Articles

Scottish Premiership Kenny Miller fires Rangers hopes of snatching second
Scottish Premiership Glasgow Rangers confirm Caixinha as new boss
Pedro Caixinha Portuguese set to become Rangers boss
Scottish Premiership Rangers in must-win clash with Aberdeen, says Caixinha
Scottish Premiership Unstoppable Celtic go through season unbeaten
Pedro Caixinh Manager paces Rangers in push for second
Scottish Premier League Rangers hope to expose Celtic's flaws in Cup
Celtic Rogic stars as club sink Rangers

Football

Lazio's ultras were housed in the south end of the ground normally reserved for Roma supporters
Serie A Rome police probe anti-semitic Anne Frank stickers
"I love the Premiership, I think it's the most entertaining league in the world but when it comes to pressure, I think there's more pressure in Italy and therefore you learn how to deal with that," Gianluca Vialli told reporters
England Vialli says country struggle to handle pressure
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart, pictured on October 2, 2017, is set to keep his spot on the national team despite the appearance of challengers such as Southampton's Fraser Foster
Joe Hart Goalie still Seaman's England No 1
AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci saw red for elbowing Genoa's Aleandro Rosi after consultation with the video assistant referee
Serie A Milan's Bonucci 'hits rock bottom' with two-game ban