Rangers :  Players an embarrassment to club - Caixinha

Embattled Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha lashed his players on Monday accusing them of being an embarrassment to everyone to do with the historic Scottish club after losing out on a place in the League Cup final.

The 46-year-old Portuguese -- whose position is under threat with his side already trailing bitter rivals Celtic by six points in the title race -- was livid over the team's performance in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell on Sunday.

Motherwell will play holders Celtic -- who beat Hibernian 4-2 on Saturday -- in the final on November 26.

Caixinha, who took over in March, was blunt when asked if the players were tough enough to play for Rangers.

"It doesn't look like that," he said.

"I've already told the players and that's why I'm telling you.

"But I've told the players, 'You are embarrassing me, you're embarrassing our club, you're embarrassing our fans.

"Now it's time for you to react, and I'm glad we're playing on Wednesday' (they host second from bottom Kilmarnock in the Premiership).

"If I could pick the same XI, those guys who didn't do the work who really needed to do it (on Sunday) would start on Wednesday," added Caixinha, who will have to make changes due to injuries.