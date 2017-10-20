Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Randy Waldrum: 5 things to know about new Super Falcons coach

  Published:
Randy Waldrum play Randy Waldrum has been appointed the new coach of the Super Falcons (ESPN)
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are set to appoint American, Randy Waldrum as coach of the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been without a coach since the expiration of Florence Omagbemi’s contract with the NFF.

Omagbemi led Nigeria to the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title, to become the first woman to win the AWCON as a player and a coach.

Florence Omagbemi play Florence Omagbemi (Pulse)

 

Florence won the AWCON on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2000.

To replace her, the NFF have appointed Waldrum as the new Super Falcons coach. Former Super Falcons boss Edwin Okon will be his assistant.

These are five things you should know about him.

1. Waldrum has been coaching since 1982 when he managed the men’s football team of Austin College. From there he coached both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at the University of Tulsa.

2. With Notre Dame’s soccer team, he won two national championships in 2004 and 2010.

3. He has once managed Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League. His stint with Houston Dash was between 2004 and 2007.

Randy Waldrum play Randy Waldrum (Trask Smith)

 

4. He also managed the women’s national team of Trinidad and Tobago.

Randy Waldrum play Randy Waldrum (Trinidad and Tobago Football Association)

 

5. Waldrum will get his first taste of managing in Africa with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

