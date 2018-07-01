news

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup , clash on Sunday, July 1.

Denmark finished second place in group C to set up a second round clash with Croatia who won all their group matches in group D.

The game started a heavy pace with Denmark taking the lead through Mathias Joergensen in the 1st minute and Mario Manduzkic equalised for Croatia in the 4th minute.

The game ended 1-1 after full time and extra time as both sides proceeded to penalty shoot outs where Croatia emerged winners.

Croatia vs Denmark stats

Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark hailed despite losing on penalties

Kasper Schmeichel and his Denmark teammates were applauded for their performance against Croatia despite losing on penalties.

Schmeichel was hailed for numerous stops during the game as well as stopping a penalty from Luka Modric before the shootout.

Denmark were hailed for putting up a good fight as many ranked Croatia favourites for a comfortable victory.

Here are the reactions on social media, "feel for the Danes ! ✊ They fought hard ! But Subasic was outstanding in what was a crazy shootout !, Croatia well earned place in the quarters !"

"Forget about the fact that Denmark lost, this dude, Kasper Schmeichel, is a hero #CRODEN "

— Francis Yaw Gidiga Alfafa (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"The dullest game starts with a bang and ends with a never seen before day of the Goalkeepers #Schmeichel #Subasic both brilliant.. one was wondering if it’ll go in instead of wondering if it’ll be saved #CRODEN brilliant !!!"

"Kasper Schmeichel deserved to win that. Can’t say the same about his teammates though."

"Croatia might have won the match, but Kasper Schmeichel won all the Hearts!, Incredible Saves, Deserved more..."

Ivan Rakitic, Subasic hailed as Croatia beat Denmark

Ivan Rakitic who scored the winning penalty for Croati and Subasic who saved three penalties were hailed on Twitter for their performance against Denmark.

Here are the reactions, "Congratulations to Croatia, beautiful country....Subasic deserves a knighthood!"

"Massive credit to Danijel Subašić and Kasper Schmeichel. That is immense goalkeeping. Amazing drama. I just love this World Cup."

"AS Monaco goalkeeper Danjiel Subasic, who had a poor season with his club, saves 3 penalties to take Croatia through to the World Cup quarter-finals."

— Get French Football News (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Croatia owe Subasic one after that. Owned that shootout more than Krul did against Costa Rica. Admirable bottle from Modric, too"

"Amazing game from Denmark. Only reason Croatia goes through is spelled Subasic. Now it's time for the other players to step up again."

— FIFA World Cup #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Croatia to face Denmark in quarter-finals