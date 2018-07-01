Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty at World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Rakitic, Subasic hailed on Twitter as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out

Here are the reactions as Reactions as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in penalty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play Rakitic scored the winning penalty to give Croatia victory (CNN Sport)
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.

Denmark finished second place in group C to set up a second round clash with Croatia who won all their group matches in group D.

The game started a heavy pace with Denmark taking the lead through Mathias Joergensen in the 1st minute and Mario Manduzkic equalised for Croatia in the 4th minute.

The game ended 1-1 after full time and extra time as both sides proceeded to penalty shoot outs where Croatia emerged winners.

Croatia vs Denmark stats

Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark hailed despite losing on penalties

Kasper Schmeichel and his Denmark teammates were applauded for their performance against Croatia despite losing on penalties.

Schmeichel was hailed for numerous stops during the game as well as stopping a penalty from Luka Modric before the shootout.

play Joergensen's goal could not save Denmark (CNN Sport)

Denmark were hailed for putting up a good fight as many ranked Croatia favourites for a comfortable victory.

Here are the reactions on social media, "feel for the Danes ! ✊  They fought hard ! But Subasic was outstanding in what was a crazy shootout !, Croatia      well earned place in the quarters !"

 

"Forget about the fact that Denmark lost, this     dude, Kasper Schmeichel, is a hero     #CRODEN "

"The dullest game starts with a bang and ends with a never seen before day of the Goalkeepers #Schmeichel #Subasic both brilliant.. one was wondering if it’ll go in instead of wondering if it’ll be saved #CRODEN brilliant !!!"

 

"Kasper Schmeichel deserved to win that. Can’t say the same about his teammates though."

 

"Croatia might have won the match, but Kasper Schmeichel won all the Hearts!, Incredible Saves, Deserved more..."

 

Ivan Rakitic, Subasic hailed as Croatia beat Denmark

Ivan Rakitic who scored the winning penalty for Croati and Subasic who saved three penalties were hailed on Twitter for their performance against Denmark.

Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1. play Manduzkic scored the opening goal of the game (CNN Sport)

 

Here are the reactions, "Congratulations to Croatia, beautiful country....Subasic deserves a knighthood!"

"Massive credit to Danijel Subašić and Kasper Schmeichel. That is immense goalkeeping. Amazing drama. I just love this World Cup."

"AS Monaco goalkeeper Danjiel Subasic, who had a poor season with his club, saves 3 penalties to take Croatia through to the World Cup quarter-finals."

"Croatia owe Subasic one after that. Owned that shootout more than Krul did against Costa Rica. Admirable bottle from Modric, too"

 

"Amazing game from Denmark. Only reason Croatia goes through is spelled Subasic. Now it's time for the other players to step up again."

 

Croatia to face Denmark in quarter-finals

After their victory over Denmark, Croatia will face hosts Russia who also beat Spain on penalties in the quarter final scheduled for Saturday, July 7

