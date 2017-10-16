Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Raheem Sterling :  Man City's forward never considered Arsenal move

Raheem Sterling Man City's forward never considered Arsenal move

Raheem Sterling said on Monday he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Raheem Sterling said he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal play

Raheem Sterling said he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Raheem Sterling said on Monday he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal.

Sterling was linked with a cash-plus-player move to the Emirates Stadium at the end of August as City tried to secure a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Pep Guardiola's City always indicated that they wanted a cash-only deal for Sanchez, who ended up staying in north London after a £60 million ($80 million, 68 million euros) attempt to sign him fell through.

Arsenal were willing to sell at that price, but were forced to withdraw from the deal after failing in their bid to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco as a replacement.

Sterling said he never considered the possibility of leaving City, where he has two-and-a-half years to run on the contract he signed after joining from Liverpool for an initial £44 million fee in July 2015.

And he says he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium and continue his impressive form under manager Guardiola.

"I signed for five years here. I've got two-and-a-half years left and I see myself here and playing my football here under a great manager with a great team," said Sterling.

"I didn't need to speak with Pep because I had already spoken to him during the summer about pre-season. I didn't have any negative thoughts or anything bad about it.

"I just woke up one day with England and saw it, and I decided I wouldn't believe a word of it until I heard something from the manager, then I would believe it.

"It wasn't something I was worried about because Pep is an honest guy and he would have spoken to me about it before that."

Sterling goals

Sterling has scored seven goals in all competitions this season and is well on course to beat his best-ever total of 11 in one campaign.

He will get the chance to add to that total against Napoli in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne will be the focus of attention after his outstanding display in Saturday’s 7-2 win over Stoke.

But manager Guardiola said the Belgium international has to win major titles if he wants to be considered in the same bracket as Lionel Messi.

"The best is just one (Messi)," said the City manager. "If you want to be considered one of the best, you have to win titles and we are here to help him achieve that. The best is just one but he (De Bruyne) is one of the best.

"It would be a dream for me. I would love not only Kevin but all the players I have in the past to get to the level of Messi."

Sergio Aguero could make his comeback against Italian league leaders Napoli, having recovered from the broken rib he suffered in a taxi crash in Amsterdam on September 28.

Aguero was an unused substitute against Stoke but has made good progress in the past few days.

Guardiola said: "Day by day, he is much better. Yesterday he had an amazing training session. The day before, for the game against Stoke, he was good but not perfect. Yesterday was really good."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt from Saturday’s...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet
3 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World...bullet

Related Articles

Premier League Lukaku, Sterling keep Manchester clubs on top
Premier League Sterling keeps Manchester City in title mix
Premier League Manchester City still just on course for Champions League
Manchester City Sterling rescue act spares 10-man club
Manchester City Club must find killer instinct, admits Sterling
EPL Last-gasp Sterling breaks Bournemouth hearts
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea

Football

Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is the subject of a corruption probe by Swiss investigators examining the sale of World Cup media rights
Paris Saint-Germain 'No impact' on French club from president's probe
Inter Milan's captain forward Mauro Icardi (L) shows his jersey to supporters as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match against AC Milan October 15, 2017
Serie A Inter in title chase, Milan in freefall
Pepe has stamped his authority on Besiktas in Istanbul since joining from Real Madrid over the summer
Turkish Super Lig Pepe 'the boss' makes mark at Istanbul's Besiktas
Newcastle have been relegated from the Premier League twice in the era of owner Mike Ashley, with the 53-year-old angering Magpies fans with his failed managerial appointments and his decision to sell naming rights to the club's historic stadium
Newcastle Ashley puts EPL club up for sale