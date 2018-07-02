'Queasy' Christensen subbed after being struck in face

news

Denmark had to substitute a "queasy" Andreas Christensen after he was hit in the face by the ball in the build-up to Croatia's goal, revealed coach Age Hareide.

Speaking after the Danes' defeat on penalties, Hareide said they lost the Chelsea defender because of the incident in the fourth minute.

Christensen was hit full in the face from a clearance by fellow defender Henrik Dalsgaard.

The ball rebounded to Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, who scored.

That was the final goal of the match before extra time and penalties.

Christensen was substituted at half-time.

"Andreas Christensen he was struck in the head when Croatia got their goal and that's we had to substitute him," said Hareide.

He did not say if the defender was concussed, but added: "Andreas was queasy during half-time and he wasn't feeling well."