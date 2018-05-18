QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren

news

Much-travelled former England manager Steve McClaren has been appointed manager of English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, the second tier side announced on Friday.

The 57-year-old McClaren -- who will be in his ninth club managerial post including two spells apiece with Dutch outfit Twente and English side Derby County -- signed a two-year contract and replaces Ian Holloway, who was sacked at the end of the season.

QPR finished 16th in the table, 19 points outside the play-off positions.

McClaren, who earned the unenviable moniker the 'Wally with the Brolly' after Croatia ended his England side's Euro 2008 qualifying chances in the rain at Wembley, leading to his sacking -- was first team coach at QPR in 2013 for a few months.

He left the role to become manager of Derby and by a cruel twist of fate his side were beaten by QPR in the Championship play-off final at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

"It's great to be back -- and it is a challenge I am excited by," he told the club website.

"The priority is to win football matches -- but in a certain style."

Les Ferdinand, director of football, said he was excited by McClaren's appointment as he had a proven track record in developing young talent.

"When you look at the average age of our squad and the exciting young talent starting to emerge, he is the perfect fit for us."