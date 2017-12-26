news

Europe, the home of football is home to some of the best players in the world and from it, we select the best European XI of the year.

While European football is dominated by players from all over the world, we still have to pay attention to the very best from the continent.

The best European XI of the year

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy and Juventus)

At the age of 39, Gianluigi Buffon is Pulse Sports goalkeeper of the year. He impressed with Juventus where a Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

Despite a loss in the Champions League final with Juventus and Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Buffon’s well-storied career had more glows than pallor in 2017.

Right-back: Dani Carvajal (Spain/Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal has continued to grow from strength to strength since his return to Real Madrid in 2013. 2017 saw him become a bonafide star following his tremendous season with Real Madrid where he won the La Liga and Champions League double.

No other right-back from Europe was better and more influential than the 25-year-old in 2017. Not even a heart condition which ruled him out for a month could ruin his year. He ended 2017 with five trophies with Real Madrid.

Centre-defence: Sergio Ramos (Spain/Real Madrid)

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos was massive in defence for both club and country in 2017. He won an impressive La Liga and Champions League double with Real Madrid and has since added a series of trophies including the FIFA World Cup title.

He also impressed for Spain in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Centre: defence: Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini’s contribution to the Juventus in 2017 has often times been underrated. He was overlooked for the UEFA Team of the 2016/2017 Season and 2017 FIFA Pro Xi for his former teammates Leonardo Bonucci.

While Bonucci looks to have now been exposed at AC Milan, Chiellini continues to impressively lead Juventus defence this season.

In 2017, he won the Serie A and Coppa Italia double with Juventus before the loss in the Champions League final.

Left-back: Jordi Alba (Spain/Barcelona)

Another player that has continued to grow immensely in recent years. 2017 saw Jordi Alba become a more matured player with Barcelona winning the Copa del Rey and also establishing himself and the first choice left-back for Spain.

Defensive midfielder: N'Golo Kanté (France/Chelsea)

After an impressive 2016 winning the Premier League with Premier League N'Golo Kanté continued to be a crucial player for Chelsea as they won the title in 2017.

Kante was imperious for Chelsea in their title-winning season, forming the base of the team that defended so well in Antonio Conte’s three-man defence system.

He ended up with the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year awards for his brilliant year.

Midfield: Toni Kroos/Germany/Real Madrid)

Real Madrid played the best in the world in the whole of 2017, scoring goals for fun and dominating teams with some fantastic passing and style of play.

At the heart of this team was midfield purist Toni Kroos who spent his time on the field stringing Real Madrid together with his precise passing.

He finished last season as one of the top assisters with 12 assists in the Real Madrid title-winning La Liga season.

Midfield: Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Luka Modric in 2017 continued to prove to be one of the best players in the world helping Real Madrid dominate Spain and the whole of Europe.

The midfielder was one of Real Madrid’s most consistent performer in a year that they won five trophies.

He also led Croatia to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid)

The first name on this list, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 continued with his insane goalscoring form to help Real Madrid to five trophies.

In 2017, Ronaldo scored 53 goals for both club and country. For Real Madrid, he scored some very important goals including his brace in the Champions League final win over Juventus and also his solitary strike in the FIFA World Club final.

The Portugues star also won both the FIFA Best Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or to crown a brilliant year.

Striker: Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

It’s rare to find a player going toe to toe in numbers with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and that’s exactly what Robert Lewandowski has done this year.

As at the time of this report, Lewandowski is tied won 53 goals in the calendar year with Ronaldo and Messi. That’s insane.

The striker won Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich and led Poland to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in 2017.

He finished as the highest goalscorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier (European zone).

Forward: Harry Kane (England/Tottenham)

After three consistent years, no one doubts that Harry Kane is now the best striker in Europe. In 2017, the Tottenham star scored 53 goals, helping Tottenham to their best finish in the Premier League. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2017, his second consecutive highest goalscorer award in England.