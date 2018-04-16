news

PSV Eindhoven are champions of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands after they defeated rivals Ajax 3-0 on Sunday, April 15.

Phillip Cocu 's team won through goals by Gaston Pereiro, Luuk de Jong , and Steven Bergwijn to seal their third Eredivisie title in four years.

PSV knew before the encounter that three points will crown them champions with three games left to play.

Pereiro opened the scoring when Hirving Lozano cross rebounded towards him to poke into the net.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had the opportunity to bring Ajax back into the game but was kept out by Jeroen Zoet.

Luuk De Jong made it two for PSV when he headed past Andre Onana in the 39th minute.

The result was sealed when Steven Bergwijn fired in a low shot to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute.

Despite Ajax trying to come back into the game, Zoet was on hand to stop an effort by David Neres.

PSV posted their title celebrations on their official Twitter account handle with a caption that said, “KAM-PI-OE-NEN!.”

The result means PSV are ten points clear of second-placed Ajax going into the final three round of matches.

With the league already secured PSV will play their next game against Roda JC Kerkrade on Wednesday, April 18.