Home > Sports > Football >

PSV Eindhoven beat Ajax to become Eredivisie champions in Netherlands

Eredivisie PSV Eindhoven are champions of Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven beat rivals Ajax to clinch third Eredivisie title in four years.in Netherlands

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PSV Eindohven team play PSV  Eindohven are champions of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands after they defeated rival Ajax 3-0 on Sunday, April 15. (Edwin van Zandvoort Soccrates Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

PSV Eindhoven are champions of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands after they defeated rivals Ajax 3-0 on Sunday, April 15.

Phillip Cocu's team won through goals by Gaston Pereiro, Luuk de Jong, and Steven Bergwijn to seal their third Eredivisie title in four years.

PSV knew before the encounter that three points will crown them champions with three games left to play.

PSV Eindohven team play PSV beat Ajax 3-0 to Eredivisie (EPA)

 

Pereiro opened the scoring when Hirving Lozano cross rebounded towards him to poke into the net.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had the opportunity to bring Ajax back into the game but was kept out by Jeroen Zoet.

Luuk De Jong made it two for PSV when he headed past Andre Onana in the 39th minute.

The result was sealed when Steven Bergwijn fired in a low shot to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute.

PSV Eindhoven players play PSV were presented with the Eredivisie trophy after the match (Getty Images)

 

Despite Ajax trying to come back into the game, Zoet was on hand to stop an effort by David Neres.

PSV posted their title celebrations on their official Twitter account handle with a caption that said, “KAM-PI-OE-NEN!.”

 

The result means PSV are ten points clear of second-placed Ajax going into the final three round of matches.

With the league already secured PSV will play their next game against Roda JC Kerkrade on Wednesday, April 18.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrationsbullet
2 Harry Kane The internet is trolling Tottenham striker after claiming...bullet
3 Tunji Banjo The former Super Eagles player who now drives train in...bullet

Related Articles

Davy Propper Brighton announce club-record swoop
Champions League PSV bid hinges on beating Bayern - Cocu
Paul Pogba Thierry Henry says Manchester United midfielder is inconsistent
Entertainment Manchester City clinches premier league title, with an assist from United
Champions League Phillip Cocu proud of PSV despite exit
Franck Ribery Forward tells Bayern stars to wake up after Atletico loss
Ryan Sessegnon Fulham teenager scoops Championship Player of the Year award
Champions League Luuk De Jong: PSV deserved a victory at Rostov
Ruud van Nistelrooy Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Netherlands post for PSV
Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrations

Football

West Bromwich Albion's English striker Jay Rodriguez (2nd R), seen here celebrating with teammates after an English Premier League football match in Manchester on April 15, 2018, slammed Gaetan Bong over an allegation of racism
Football Rodriguez slams Bong over racism allegation
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City striker congratulates Manchester City on league title win
English referee Michael Oliver, seen here during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018, has been offered police support
Football Referee Oliver gets police support after threats
Frankfurt's midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng, pictured in February 2018, still carries bad memories after being released by Schalke
Football Schalke sacking was a 'punch in face' says Boateng