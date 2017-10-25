Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

PSG players are not happy with the special treatment of Neymar

Neymar PSG players are not happy with the special treatment given to him

Neymar has become the face of Paris Saint-Germain since his $262.5 million signing in the summer.

  • Published:
Neymar play Neymar (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ‘special treatment’ given to Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain has unsettled some of his teammates according to a report.

Neymar has become the face of Paris Saint-Germain since his $262.5 million signing in the summer.

With his high-price tag, Neymar seems to be getting the special treatment from Paris Saint-German and some of his teammates are not happy.

Neymar play Neymar (EPA)

 

The players are said to be unhappy over the benefits that the former Barcelona star receives at the club.

According to Marca, Neymar gets two personal physiotherapists that are dedicated only to him, is exempted from defensive duties during games and players are not allowed to strongly tackle him in training.

He is also allowed to carry his own personalised designer bags while other players are made to carry Paris Saint-Germain branded bags.

According to Le Parisien, Neymar has been put in charge of all set-piece duties from next season following his fall-out with striker Edinson Cavani after an argument on who to take a penalty.

Neymar and Edinson Cavani play Neymar and Cavani (AFP/Getty Images)

 

Since that fall-out, Neymar and Cavani have been made to take turns for set-piece duties but just from this season.

Neymar, however, had the support of some of his teammates following his red card during the 2-2 draw against Marseille on Sunday.

Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappé who backed him up after the dismissal calling for more protection for the forward.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Francis Kone FIFA Fair Play award winner who has saved 4 players from deathbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid superstar beats Messi, Neymar to win...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star takes his family to dinner at...bullet

Related Articles

The Best FIFA Football Awards Follow live coverage as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar vie for Best Player of the Year
Unai Emery Red-card Neymar deserves protection, says PSG coach
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain star wants club to sell Cavani after bust-up
Ligue 1 Neymar sparkles as PSG thrash Bordeaux
Parais Saint-Germain Neymar-Cavani rivalry 'healthy' for club - Okocha
Ligue 1 Emery expects swift Neymar return after stalemate
Neymar, Cavani PSG stars fought each other in the dressing room after row over set-piece duties
Neymar, Lewis Hamilton Sports stars party together in London
French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymar
Neymar Striker's penalty spat has calmed down, says Cavani

Football

Rhian Brewster (L) of England pictured during the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata on October 25, 2017
Under-17 World Cup Brewster blasts Brazil to send England to final
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City coach reveals reason behind striker’s slow start
Liverpool player Ben Woodburn (C) takes on the Sydney FC defence during their end-of-season friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium in Sydney on May 24, 2017
Premier League Liverpool youngster Woodburn pens new deal
Manchester City's Yaya Toure controls the ball during the UEFA Champions league match against Steaua Bucharest at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 24, 2016
Yaya Toure Man City's midfielder blasts League Cup ball