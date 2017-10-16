Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Premier League With Steve Dede: 5 things we learnt

Premier League With Steve Dede 5 things we learnt from matchday 8

These are five things we learnt from Premier League fixtures this weekend.

  • Published:
Gabriel Jesus play Manchester City blew Stoke City apart 7-2 (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nothing new happened in the matchday eight of the Premier League, Manchester City are still throwing carnage, Arsenal are still not ready for the new season while Jose Mourinho still has his big bus.

We however still had five things we learnt from these fixtures.

1. It's undoubtedly Manchester City’s title to lose

Pep Guardiola play Pep Guardiola's side have a grip on the Premier League (AFP/File)

 

Manchester City continued their imperious form, dismantling Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad. At this point, it is clear to everyone that this season’s Premier League title is Manchester City’s own to lose. They clearly have a grip on it now.

2. Manchester United do not have enough

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho's defensive set-up shows he's scared of big teams (AFP)

ALSO READ: Mourinho, Klopp blame each other for 0-0 draw

Jose Mourinho travelled to Anfield with his team and a win was not on his agenda. With the way he set up his team, Mourinho came for a draw and got the result. Mourinho being an experienced head has won the league like this before, grind out results against the big teams and blow the small teams away but Manchester City were not challengers at that time. Parking the bus against Liverpool tells us Mourinho does not think he has enough to go all out against the big teams and that's why they might lose the title.

3. No cause for alarm for Chelsea

Antonio Conte play Despite Chelsea's loss, Antonio Conte has little to worry about (AFP)

ALSO READ: Victor Moses injured in Chelsea's loss at Palace

Chelsea got the surprise of the weekend, losing away to Crystal Palace who were without a goal and a point before the game. But the 2-1 loss should not throw Antonio Conte and Chelsea into a panic. It’s a long season and Chelsea have time to recover. They are dealing with lots of injuries and loss of form at the moment and that should be Conte’s worry. The title might be out of reach, but Chelsea can still have a good season.

4. Arsenal’s need for change glaring again

Watford 2 Vs Arsenal 1 play

Watford 2 Vs Arsenal 1

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

Talking about Arsenal’s problem now sounds like a broken record, everyone knows what’s wrong with the club but the 2-1 loss to Watford on Saturday made it glaring again. Almost everything needs to change at the club, from the manager to players to mentality.

Arsene Wenger’s naive substitutions and his players’ soft nature threw the game away for Arsenal. At this point, there is no running away from the truth, Arsenal are not going anywhere with this current set-up. They need changes and they need it fast.

5. Tottenham not over Wembley hoodoo

Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen play Tottenham have gotten their first Premier League win at Wembley (AFP)

 

Tottenham got their first Premier League win at Wembley, but hold-on with the cheers for now, they are not over the hoodoo yet. No one can explain what happens to Tottenham at Wembley but there is something going on, a 1-0 win over Bournemouth proves that and it poses a threat to their ambitions this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt from Saturday’s...bullet
2 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star says he will try to meet Arsene Wenger’s goal...bullet
3 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World...bullet

Related Articles

Premier League Mourinho, Klopp at odds over Anfield stalemate
Premier League Guardiola tries to heal Pochettino rift
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea
Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt from Saturday’s early kick-off
Premier League Man Utd held at Liverpool as Mourinho parks bus
Premier League Zaha inspires Palace to Chelsea win
Victor Moses Super Eagles star injured in Chelsea’s away loss to Crystal Palace
Premier League Eriksen strike ends Spurs' Wembley hoodoo
Premier League Wenger rues Arsenal panic after penalty dispute
Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the sword

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Ranking
Choirul Huda
Choirul Huda Indonesian goalkeeper dies after mid-game collision
Leverkusen's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Nicolas Alario celebrates after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, western Germany, on October 15, 2017
Bayer Leverkusen Club stumbles to draw against Wolfsburg
Valencia's forward Goncalo Guedes celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Real Betis October 15, 2017
Valencia Club storms to second in nine-goal thriller