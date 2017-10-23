Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Premier League :  Manchester City top of the tubes

Premier League Manchester City top of the tubes

Manchester City are not just setting the pace in the Premier League title race but also on Monday beat their rivals to become the first EPL club to reach a million YouTube subscribers.

  • Published:
Manchester City is the first EPL club to reach a million YouTube subscribers play

Manchester City is the first EPL club to reach a million YouTube subscribers

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester City are not just setting the pace in the Premier League title race but also on Monday beat their rivals to become the first EPL club to reach a million YouTube subscribers.

The club -- who lead city rivals Manchester United by five points after last weekend's matches-- celebrated the landmark with a series of videos including one from Ivory Coast icon Yaya Toure.

In it the 34-year-old midfielder unwraps a parcel addressed to him which inside has the framed dedication from YouTube congratulating City on the million mark.

"We're fiercely passionate about not treating YouTube as just a video hosting platform but a way we can listen to our fans on a daily basis, said Michael Russell, Head of City TV and Social Media, in a statement.

"Reaching one million YouTube subscribers is a huge milestone for us and we will continue to work hard to produce videos that fans can be proud of!"

Tomos Grace, YouTube Head of Sport, for Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) said City's Youtube channel was as slick as their team was playing on the pitch at the moment.

"Manchester City run an exemplary YouTube channel which combines the creativity of (Kevin) De Bruyne, the execution of (Sergio) Aguero and the intelligence of (Pep) Guardiola," he said.

"They understand what works on YouTube and have used the platform brilliantly to build a young, engaged and global fan base."

City’s most famous YouTube videos include players taking on the Harlem Shake (9.2million views), Dude Perfect teaming up with Manchester City Legends in an epic Bubble Football Battle (5.2million views) and Pep's Taxi with superfan Braydon Bent (2.2million views).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Super Eagles to face Messi and co in friendly game...bullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo A leak has it that Real Madrid star will win the...bullet
3 The Best FIFA Football Awards Follow live coverage as Ronaldo,...bullet

Related Articles

Pep Guardiola Manchester City manager dedicates win to jailed Catalan separatists
Champions League Spurs hold Real as City down Napoli
Pep Guardiola Man City manager aims to keep Man City players humble
Raheem Sterling Man City's forward never considered Arsenal move
Champions League Jesus earns Man City narrow win over Napoli
Premier League Surging Manchester City eye title charge, Chelsea need a lift
Pep Guardiola No date for Kompany return, admits Man City's manager
Watford Club mustn't let guard down against Chelsea - Silva
Premier League Pep optimistic City will respond when form dips
Premier League Man Utd slip lets Aguero send Man City clear

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Jnr
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star attends the Best FIFA Football Awards with his pregnant girlfriend
Barcelona's players celebrate a goal during their match against Malaga CFin Barcelona on October 21, 2017
La Liga Barcelona roll on calmly amidst Catalan chaos
Marseille forward Lucas Ocampos (C) falls after an altercation with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar (C, top) during the French L1 at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France on October 22, 2017
French Ligue 1 Ref fell for 'Marseille theatrics' says sent-off Neymar
Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels injured his ankle in the 1-0 victory over Hamburg in their Bundesliga match on October 21, 2017
Bundesliga Bayern confirm Mueller injury, Hummels in doubt