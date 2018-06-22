Pulse.ng logo
Pray as you go: Nigerian pastor wants $2K for World Cup litany

A pastor in Nigeria has urged his followers to pay him more than $2,000 to unleash a squadron of "prayer warriors" to help the country's footballers secure a World Cup win.

Green power: The Super Eagles train on the eve of Friday's big match play

(AFP)
Earlier this week, self-styled prophet Tommy Yisa Aika said that the Super Eagles lost their opening match to Croatia because God was punishing them for hiring a white coach, Gernot Rohr.

But he now says Nigeria can salvage the situation and become the first African team to win the tournament -- as long as fans give him 750,000 naira ($2,092, 1,797 euros).

"What I need is a token 750,000 (naira) to get some spiritual materials and also to give my prayer warriors as honorarium," he said in a television interview, the Daily Post reported.

Aika said his crack congregation was on standby and ready for action, "so that what has been destroyed can be readjusted to grant the Super Eagles divine favour all through the tournament".

Nigeria play Iceland on Friday.

