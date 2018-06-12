Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Football Post-Ibramimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist

Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base play

Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base.

The 36-year-old Swedish icon retired from the national team after Euro 2016 but speculation lingered in the run-up to the squad announcement last month that the former Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United striker could make an international comeback.

"Zlatan has been the best player for Sweden for many years, but after the European Championships he said that he would finish with the international team, we respected his answer," said Granqvist in Gelendzhik after the team's first training session.

"We must focus on us, we are here now, the squad that has been selected is the one that will play," the 33-year-old Krasnodar defender told AFP.

Granqvist replaced Ibrahimovic as captain, and won the Swedish footballer of the year award in 2017, the first time anyone other than his predecessor won the award since 2006.

In Group F, Sweden open their World Cup against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, before facing reigning World champions Germany and Mexico.

Coach Janne Andersson said he was not concerned that the Nordic side has won just one of six games since dramatically ousting Italy in a playoff last November.

"Friendlies are very different from competitive games like against Italy, we feel confident about the World Cup," he said.

Sweden also beat France in qualifying, and came ahead of the Netherlands who failed to make it to Russia.

Apart from a minor concern over a John Guidetti wrist sprain, the Swedish camp reported no injury worries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganizedbullet

Football

Mohamed Salah, a star attraction ahead of football's 2018 World Cup in Russia, has made headlines for a smiling photo with Ramzan Kadyrov, strongman of Chechnya where his Egypt team have set up camp
Football Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo
Timo Werner, pictured in April 2018, hit 21 goals for Leipzig last season
Football Five predators ready to do damage at the World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate arrives at Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport
Football Rashford a concern for England on low-key arrival in Russia
England stars were suited with style before they travel to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 12.
2018 FIFA World Cup England suited to appeal in team photos