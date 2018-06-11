Poland's Glik cleared for World Cup

Pulse.ng logo
Poland defender Kamil Glik has been cleared by his club Monaco to play at the World Cup after making an unexpectedly quick recovery from a shoulder ligament injury.

Polish Football Federation (PZPN) president Zbigniew Boniek tweeted a week ago that Glik had no chance of taking part in the 2018 finals in Russia after suffering the injury in training.

Polish team doctor Jacek Jaroszewski had added that Glik would probably need surgery.

But the 30-year-old defender, who is highly rated at set pieces and for his leadership, has been given a green light to rejoin the Poland squad after a full medical in Monaco.

"After tests today (Monday) and taking into account a very favourable development, Monaco has authorised Kamil Glik to rejoin the Poland World Cup squad," a Monaco statement said.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski spoke glowingly of the defensive enforcer last week.

"He's the backbone of our defence. He's a key figure in key parts of the game," Lewandowski said.

Before heading to Russia on Wednesday, Poland have a warm-up against Lithuania in Warsaw on Tuesday.

In Russia, Poland open their Group H campaign against Senegal in Moscow on June 19 before facing Colombia and Japan.

