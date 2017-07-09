Pogba dances to news of Lukaku joining Manchester United

Paul Pogba broke into a dance after learning that his friend Romelu Lukaku will be joining Manchester United.

Pogba and Lukaku have been holidaying together in Los Angeles where they rented a mansion together.

Following Manchester United’s announcement that they have reached an agreement with Everton on the signing of Lukaku, Pogba shared a video of his reaction.

Wait for Paul Pogba's little dance when Romelu Lukaku told him the news...

The video shows Lukaku walking to Pogba who was seated near the pool at their rented holiday mansion to give him the news

A ‘stunned’ Pogba pretends he cannot what Lukaku told him. The pair then laughed and exchanged a special handshake before the Manchester United midfielder broke into dancing.

Lukaku has already had medicals ahead of his move to Manchester United and granted an interview revealing that he has been friends with Pogba for seven years.

"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," Lukaku told ESPN.

"I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited. I think they're all top players, a good group of guys that are hungry to win trophies.”