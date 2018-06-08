Pulse.ng logo
Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps sprang to the defence of star midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of Saturday's final World Cup warm-up against the United States.

Paul Pogba had said he feels unfairly judged after he was jeered by French fans during a 3-1 victory over Italy play

(AFP/File)
Speaking to France Football, Pogba had said he feels unfairly judged after he was jeered by French fans during the 3-1 victory over Italy a week ago.

Deschamps insisted the Manchester United player has a lot to offer, though.

"People talk a lot about Paul. He's a midfielder, he's not a number 10, nor a forward," said Deschamps on Friday.

"He has the ability to score goals and create them, which he does often. He's a complete midfielder: he can do everything but he can't do everything. There's a nuance there.

"Paul has huge potential."

And Deschamps said Pogba had acknowledged that his performance against Italy wasn't up to the standard required.

"He's aware of that, I've spoken with him: it certainly wasn't his best match," added the coach.

"There were some bad things, some good things; like all the players, he's part of the collective, where the team needs him, but he has some liberty."

