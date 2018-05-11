Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success

Football Pochettino vows to celebrate Spurs success

Mauricio Pochettino says he will celebrate Tottenham's Champions League qualification but admits the fans "deserve a trophy" after a decade-long drought.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy play

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs fans deserve a trophy

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mauricio Pochettino says he will celebrate Tottenham's Champions League qualification but admits the fans "deserve a trophy" after a decade-long drought.

Spurs booked a third successive year in Europe's elite club competition despite playing in their temporary home of Wembley and being outspent by their main rivals.

They could finish third if they beat Leicester on Sunday in their final league game at the national stadium and Pochettino said he would enjoy their success before plotting a Premier League title challenge for 2018-19.

"Last season we finished second but it is not enough because we didn't win the Premier League," said the Argentine.

"And this season, again, despite playing at Wembley and many things from the beginning, still (for) some the situation is that, 'Oh yes, but the team needs to win some titles.... Yes, after four years we never celebrate. I am going to celebrate with my people."

Pochettino described the Champions League spot as a "massive achievement" but said it was not enough as he wanted to win silverware.

"I think it is not the only thing in football to win titles but I think after to win in every single aspect I think this club, this group of players, people working here and the fans deserve to celebrate some trophy."

Spurs will probably have to spend big in order to challenge the Manchester clubs but Pochettino still believes his approach can be successful.

"One way is to spend money. Another is what we are doing to create players, like in the case of Harry Kane, Dele Alli," he said.

Pochettino still has three years on his contract at Spurs and said there was "no point" talking about his future.

"Only you know in football that everything can happen. No one is sure in their job but I have a three-year contract," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star...bullet

Football

Dutchman Arjen Robben and wing partner Franck Ribery will be playing another season together
Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019
Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson
Football Ferguson's son thanks fans for support after father's haemorrhage
Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be compatible Real coach Zinedine Zidane says
Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move
German giants Hamburg, pictured here with English great kevin Keegan, risk their first ever relegation this weekend
Football Five things to look for in the Bundesliga