Home > Sports > Football >

Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"

Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded Friday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino play

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino responded Friday to speculation that he is Real Madrid's favoured candidate to succeed Zinedine Zidane as coach by saying: "What will be, will be."

Pochettino, speaking in Barcelona at the launch of the Spanish version of his book "A Brave New World", said he was happy at the north London club where he last week signed a new and improved contract.

"I have a five-year deal with Tottenham and I'm very happy at the club. My commitment is at a maximum level," the Argentinian said.

"We need to relax and take things as they come. After that we'll see what happens."

Zidane shocked Real by revealing he was leaving the club just days after making history by winning a third successive Champions League title.

Pochettino said he could understand the pressure that the Frenchman had been under.

"When a name is associated with Real Madrid, the expectations are immense... Football throws up circumstances you don't expect and you have to make the most of it each day.

"What will be, will be."

Spanish sports daily AS reported that Pochettino's new contract does not include an agreement that he can leave Tottenham if Real make an approach for him.

Pochettino led Spurs to third place in the Premier League in the just-completed season, behind Manchester United and runaway winners Manchester City.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr drops 4 players from the 30-man squad ahead of...bullet
2 Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titlesbullet
3 Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World...bullet

Football

Arsene Wenger
Zinedine Zidane 'Wenger to Real Madrid' trends on Twitter after manager's sudden resignation
AC Milan's defender Leonardo Bonucci greets fans at the end of the Italian Tim Cup (Coppa Italia) final Juventus vs AC Milan at the Olympic stadium on May 9, 2018 in Rome.Juventus crushed AC Milan 4-0 on today at the Stadio Olimpico to win a fourth consecutive Italian Cup. Mehdi Benatia opened the floodgates after 56 minutes for the first of a double of the night for the Moroccan with Douglas Costa also finding the net in the space of nine minutes. A Nikola Kalinic own goal accounted for the fourth
Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew
Dele Alli
Nigeria vs England Dele Alli to start against Super Eagles