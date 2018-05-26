Home > Sports > Football >

Platini calls on FIFA to end his ban, says he will face no charges

Football Platini calls on FIFA to end his ban, says he will face no charges

Former UEFA president Michel Platini called on FIFA to lift his ban over a 1.8-million-euro payment after Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday they had found no evidence so far to bring charges against him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michel Platini says his ban from football should now be lifted play

Michel Platini says his ban from football should now be lifted

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former UEFA president Michel Platini called on FIFA to lift his ban over a 1.8-million-euro payment after Swiss prosecutors said on Saturday they had found no evidence so far to bring charges against him.

Platini's lawyer Vincent Solari claimed the former head of European football was now in the clear.

"There are no charges, he will not be prosecuted," Solari told AFP.

Platini said he had been vindicated after having "a lot thrown at me", and called on FIFA to now end his exile from football.

"I hope that FIFA will have the courage and the decency to lift my suspension," the former France midfielder said in a telephone interview with AFP.

In 2015, FIFA suspended Platini from all football-related activities for eight years, later reduced on appeal to four years, following a $2 million payment he received from the world body in 2011.

The payment, for work done a decade earlier, was authorised by FIFA's then president, Sepp Blatter, and was made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election as president.

Both men have always denied wrongdoing.

Blatter is also now banned following the scandal that rocked world football.

Swiss prosecutors have been investigating the payment as part of a wider probe into Blatter's 17-year presidency of FIFA.

Sepp Blatter headed FIFA for 17 years play

Sepp Blatter headed FIFA for 17 years

(AFP/File)

The Swiss public prosecutor's office said Saturday that although no evidence had been found "so far" to bring charges against Platini, the investigation "is not completely over".

Platini could still be required to appear before a judge if "new evidence" is found in the case, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

FIFA stands firm

FIFA dismissed the claims from Platini's legal team, saying he had been suspended for breaching its "Code of Ethics", not because of the Swiss probe.

"Mr. Platini was suspended for breaching the FIFA Code of Ethics. The decision was upheld by CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport), which confirmed the charges but reduced the length of the suspension," a FIFA statement said.

"It has always been very clear to FIFA and CAS that Mr. Platini had never been the target of a criminal investigation in Switzerland."

Platini said he would continue his legal battle until he was allowed to return to football.

"My legal advisers will take all the necessary measures to ensure the FIFA suspension is lifted," he said.

"It has been very difficult for me... I've really had a lot thrown at me."

Platini said he believed the suspension had one aim: "Everything has been done to prevent me becoming FIFA president."

In the wake of Blatter's removal, Gianni Infantino, an Italian who was previously UEFA secretary general under Platini, took over as FIFA president.

The next election for FIFA president is due to take place in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
2 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet
3 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to...bullet

Football

Franco Maggi Marketing Director Nigeria Breweries, Mutiu Adepoju, Hernan Crespo, Taribo West and Augustine Eguavon after an interactive section with newsmen in Lagos
Hernan Crespo I am delighted to be in Nigeria
While diehard Liverpool fans poured into Kiev, the big day also arrived with anticipation at fever pitch among those who stayed on Merseyside
Football 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final
Jordaan, who has been fighting sexual assault allegations dating back 25 years, dismissed accusations that the SAFA election was illegal after a court battle to postpone it
Football Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president
Brazil striker Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain, admires Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and is being linked with a move to Real Madrid
Football Neymar 'really wants' to work under Guardiola - report