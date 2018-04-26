Plateau United pick up three points, MFM get away draw at Rangers.
The games had to be rescheduled because of participation of Plateau United and MFM in the CAF Confederation Cup.
After scoring a last minute goal against Heartland which lead to referee's being attacked, Tosin Omoyele was on the score sheet again as he opened the scoring for Plateau United in the 20th minute against Kwara United.
Raphael Ayagwa doubled Plateau's lead when he converted a penalty in the 85th minute to seal all three points.
Rangers and MFM FC played out a goalless draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.
The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Thursday, April 29
Abia Warriors vs Rivers United FC
El Kanemi Warriors vs Nasarawa United
Enugu Rangers vs Wikki Tourist
Enyimba vs Akwa United
Go Round vs Ifeanyi Ubah United
Kano Pillars vs Heartland Owerri
Niger Tornadoes vs MFM FC
Plateau United vs Katsina United
Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars
Yobe Desert Stars vs Kwara United