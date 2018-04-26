news

Plateau United defeated Kwara United 1-0, while Enugu Rangers and MFM FC played out a goalless draw in rescheduled matches in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

The games had to be rescheduled because of participation of Plateau United and MFM in the CAF Confederation Cup .

NPFL result; Plateau United vs Kwara United

After scoring a last minute goal against Heartland which lead to referee's being attacked, Tosin Omoyele was on the score sheet again as he opened the scoring for Plateau United in the 20th minute against Kwara United.

Raphael Ayagwa doubled Plateau's lead when he converted a penalty in the 85th minute to seal all three points.

NPFL result; Enugu Rangers vs MFM FC

Rangers and MFM FC played out a goalless draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with both sides unable to break opposing defenses.

The NPFL continues with rescheduled fixtures in Thursday, April 29

Abia Warriors vs Rivers United FC

El Kanemi Warriors vs Nasarawa United

Enugu Rangers vs Wikki Tourist

Enyimba vs Akwa United

Go Round vs Ifeanyi Ubah United

Kano Pillars vs Heartland Owerri

Niger Tornadoes vs MFM FC

Plateau United vs Katsina United

Sunshine Stars vs Lobi Stars

Yobe Desert Stars vs Kwara United