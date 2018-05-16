Home > Sports > Football >

Plateau United defeat 2-1 Lobi Stars in NPFL rescheduled fixture

Here is a roundup of rescheduled fixtures in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

  Published:
Plateau United play Plateau United are just one point behind Lobi Stars (Goal)
Reigning Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Plateau United defeated Lobi Stars 2-1 in a rescheduled fixture played on Wednesday, May 16.

In a very contested first half Lobi Stars took the lead through Sunday Akleche in the 27th minute.

Plateau United recovered to equalise when Reuben Bala converted a penalty in the 42nd minutes as they went into the break 1-1.

Lobi Stars play Plateau United close up gap on Lobis Stars in the NPFL (Lobi Stars)

Lobi Stars forward Ogunye Austin was shown  second yellow card in the 77th minute which led to his dismissal and his team were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Lobi Stars tried to hold on for a draw but Akila Jesse was fouled in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Bala again stepped up to convert his second penalty of the game to put Lobi ahead in the 85th minute as they held on for the rest of the game to claim three points.

The NPFL continues with another rescheduled fixture on Thursday, May 17

Elkanemi Warriors vs Akwa United

