Pirlo testimonial ends in 7-7 draw, as stars turn up for him

Andrea Pirlo Ronaldo, Inzaghi, Seedorf, others turn out for 7-7 draw in testimonial

Coaches and retired players all came out for Andrea Pirlo's testimonial at the San Siro.

  • Published:
Andrea Pirlo play Pirlo was well celebrated at his send off game (Getty Images)
Andrea Pirlo had in attendance superstars such as Filippo Inzaghi, Clarence Seedorf and other former teammates and well wishers in his testimonial match that ended in a 7-7 draw.

Pirlo who earlier announced his retirement from football was given a heroes farewell in his testimonial.

The send off game was played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, San Siro  as Pirlo featured for both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Christian Vieri play Christian Vieri celebrates after scoring a goal (Getty Images)

 

The game ended in a 14-goal thriller with both sides netting seven goals each on each side.

Pirlo featured for both teams in different half's, as Alexander Pato used his youthful energy to dazzle the retired stars.

The game provided fun and excitement for the supporters who turned up for the testimonial as well as to see their former heroes take to the field of play.

Andrea Pirlo play Pirlo was lifted into the air by his colleagues (Getty Images)

 

Now 39-years-old, Pirlo is regarded as one of the finest midfielders Italy ever produced regarded as the 'Notte del Maestro.'

He was part of the Italian team that won the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and was able to win six Serie A and two Champions League titles.

Alessandro Del Piero and Massimo Ambrosini play Some old rivalries were renewed (Getty Images)

 

In attendance asides his former teammates and colleagues were past coaches, such as Antonio Conte, Roberto Baggio, Roberto Donadoni, and Carlo Ancelotti.

Roberto Baggio, Roberto Donadoni, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti play The Super stars all turned out to give Pirlo a good send off (Getty Images)

Goal scorers for the white stars were Christian Vieri, Alessandro Matri, Pato with two and Flippo Inzaghi with three.

While blue stars had seven different goal scorers, Andriy Shevchenko, Fabio Quagliarella, Antonio Cassano, Cafu, Clarence Seedorf, Cristian Brocchi, Luca Toni.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

