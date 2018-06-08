Pulse.ng logo
Home > Sports > Football >

Pinnick says Arsenal star Chuba Akpom excited about Super Eagles

Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeria

Chuba Akpom played for the England youth setups, but is now ready to represent Nigeria.

  • Published:
Chuba Akpom play Chba Akpom is ready to play for the Super Eagles (Zimbio)
President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that Arsenal star Chuba Akpom is excited to commit to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Akpom who was born in Canning Town, England is of Nigerian descent which makes him eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 22-year-old came through the different youth setups for the England national team but is yet to make an appearance for the senior team in a friendly or competitive encounter.

Super Eagles play Pinnick says Akpom is ready to join up with the Super Eagles (NFF)

 

The NFF president praised his potential and stated his readiness to play for the Super Eagles unlike Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham who turned down the opportunity.

Pinnick made a declaration on Akpom’s readiness to play for the Super Eagles when he featured in an interview on Lagos Talks radio station.

Chuba Akpom play Akpom is on loan where he has rediscovered his goalscoring form (Getty Images)

Akpom who is on loan at Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense V.V. has rediscovered his goal touch an is expected to return to Arsenal at the expiration of his deal.

He is not selected among the 23 players going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup but is expected to earn a call-up to the Super Eagles for the African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, September 7.

He has experience playing for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

