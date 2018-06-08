news

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that Arsenal star Chuba Akpom is excited to commit to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Akpom who was born in Canning Town, England is of Nigerian descent which makes him eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 22-year-old came through the different youth setups for the England national team but is yet to make an appearance for the senior team in a friendly or competitive encounter.

The NFF president praised his potential and stated his readiness to play for the Super Eagles unlike Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham who turned down the opportunity .

Pinnick made a declaration on Akpom’s readiness to play for the Super Eagles when he featured in an interview on Lagos Talks radio station.

Akpom who is on loan at Belgian Pro League outfit Sint-Truidense V.V. has rediscovered his goal touch an is expected to return to Arsenal at the expiration of his deal.

He is not selected among the 23 players going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup but is expected to earn a call-up to the Super Eagles for the African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, September 7.

He has experience playing for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion.