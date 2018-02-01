Home > Sports > Football >

'Piano FC' bants trend on Twitter as Man United loss 2-0 to Spurs

  Published:
Alexis Sanchez play

Alexis Sanchez

(NBC )
Manchester United became the butt of Twitter Nigeria jokes as they were amusingly referred to as Piano FC following their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in a Premier League game on Wednesday, January 31.

As regular on Football Twitter,  fans of rival clubs taunt and banter each other when they lose a game or take an L in any other situation.

 

On Wednesday night, it was Manchester United or as they are now called Piano FC that were on the end of these Twitter jokes.

Piano FC

Rival fans now refer to Manchester United fans as Piano FC in reference to the unveiling of Alexis Sanchez when he completed his move from Arsenal.

United tapped into Sanchez's love for the musical instrument which they used for his viral unveiling video.

 

Immediately a window for ridicule against United opened with that loss at Tottenham,  jokes with Piano FC started flying on Twitter.

 

At the end, Piano FC became a trending item on Twitter Nigeria. As at the time of this report, it is the second trending item on Twitter Nigeria.

Piano FC play 'Piano FC' bants trend on Twitter following Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Spurs (Twitter)

 

Chelsea fans would have stayed away from ridiculing United fans as they also had an even more embarrassing home 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Manchester United conceded the first goal against Tottenham just after 11 seconds after kick-off before Phil Jones’ own goal in the 28th minute.

Enjoy some Piano FC bants

 

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

