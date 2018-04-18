Home > Sports > Football >

PFA Premier League Team of the 2017/18 Season

Premier League Salah, Kane lead PFA Team of the Season

  • Published:
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne lead the PFA Premier League Team of the 2017/2018 Season that has just been announced.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is in goal, Manchester City defenders Nicolas Otamedi and Kyle Walker are in defence joined by Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham.

Manchester City midfielders David Silva and De Bruyne are joined by Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Salah, Tottenham striker Harry Kane are in attack.

